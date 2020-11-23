BUT vs MOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Intra-Squad Other T20 match – November 23rd, 2020

Ahead of England's series against South Africa set to commence on November 27, the England stars have been warming up for the competition through warm-up encounters, the third of which will be played today.

Team Buttler will square off against Team Morgan in the third warm-up match at the Boland Park, with the former having won the first game by a comfortable 50-run margin.

During the previous outing, Joe Root and Sam Billings stood firm and notched up half-centuries to help Team Buttler finish with 255 after 39.1 overs, post which Jofra Archer and Lewis Gregory combined to bowl out Morgan's team for just 205.

With quite a few stars itching to prove their worth and cement a spot in the playing XI for the first ENG v SA T20I on Friday, there's a lot of action to look forward to.

Squads to choose from

Team Buttler

Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Tom Helm.

Team Morgan

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Jake Ball and Reece Topley.

*All 13 players can be fielded, hence no playing XIs have been mentioned.

Match Details

Match: Team Buttler vs Team Morgan

Date: 23rd September 2020, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park will assist the batsmen early during the game. The side batting first will need to score a minimum of 250 runs to give their bowlers a good shot at defending the target.

Pacers have had all the say on this surface, with zip and bounce off the surface assisting the quicks. Needless to say, the spinners have had zero to no assistance, and a lot will hinge on the fast bowlers to make all the impact.

BUT vs MOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BUT vs MOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran and Mark Wood.

Captain: Joe Root Vice-captain: Sam Curran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Ben Stokes, Lewis Gregory, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran and Mark Wood.

Captain: Sam Billings Vice-captain: Tom Curran