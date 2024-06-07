CAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 7, 2024

Canada (CAN) and Ireland (IRE) will lock horns in a Group A match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday, June 7.

Canada lost their previous game against the USA in the World Cup opener. Similarly, Ireland faced a defeat at the hands of India in their opening match.

In their head-to-head record, Canada and Ireland have played four T20Is, with each team winning two games each. Both teams are eager to put up a tough fight in the upcoming match.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your CAN vs IRE Dream11 teams.

#3 Aaron Johnson (CAN) - 7.0 credits

USA v Canada - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Aaron Johnson is an opening batter of Canada who has the power to score big runs in no time. He has smashed 736 runs in 17 T20Is at an excellent average of 49.06.

Aaron scored 23 runs in the last game against USA. However, he has been outstanding in the previous 10 T20Is, scoring 334 runs at an average of 37.11 and strike rate of 164.53.

#2 Gareth Delany (IRE) - 7.0 credits

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Gareth Delany is a leg-spinner and a lower-order batter for Ireland. He has a knack for taking key wickets while making handy contributions with the bat as well.

Delany has scored 86 runs in the last six T20Is, at an average of 28.67. He has taken three wickets in three innings, making him a good differential pick in your CAN vs IRE Dream11 teams.

#1 Paul Stirling (IRE) - 8.5 credits

India v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Paul Stirling is another power-hitter from Ireland who can score quick runs in the top order and get his side to a solid start. He underperformed in the last game, scoring just two runs.

However, Stirling has smashed 122 runs, including one half-century, in four matches against Canada at an impressive average of 40.67.

Thus, he will be one of the best differentials in your CAN vs IRE Dream11 teams.

