CAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 13

The 13th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Canada (CAN) face Ireland (IRE) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday, June 7. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Canada lost their first match of the tournament to the USA by 7 wickets. They batted well and were able to smash 194 runs in the first innings, though their bowling unit underperformed. Ireland, on the other hand, lost their first group stage match to India by 8 wickets. They would be hyped up to win their first match today against Canada.
These two squads have played only one head-to-head match, which was won by Canada by 10 runs.
CAN vs IRE Match Details
The 13th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 7 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CAN vs IRE, 13th Match
Date and Time: June 7, 2024, 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
Pitch Report
The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is a drop pitch, so fans can expect low scoring matches initially. Bowlers, especially pacers, will be crucial in today’s match. The last T20 match played here was between Ireland and India, where a total of 193 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
CAN vs IRE Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
CAN - L N/R W L L
IRE - L L W W N/R
CAN vs IRE Probable Playing XI
CAN Playing XI
No injury updates
Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar ©, Nikhil Dutta, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon
IRE Playing XI
No injury updates
Paul Stirling ©, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Ben White
CAN vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Lorcan Tucker
Lorcan Tucker is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He scored only 10 runs in the last match, but is expected to perform well in today's match. Shreyas Movva is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially if Ireland bats first.
Batters
Paul Stirling
Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Stirling will open the innings and might bowl a few overs if required. Nicholas Kirton is another good option, who smashed 51 runs in just 31 balls in the last match against USA.
All-rounders
Mark Adair
Mark Adair and Gareth Delany are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Adair will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. Dillon Heyliger is another good all-rounder option for today's match.
Bowlers
Joshua Little
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ben White and Joshua Little. Little is the backbone of Ireland's bowling and will be a crucial option in today's match. Kaleem Sana is another good bowler for today's match.
CAN vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices
Mark Adair
Mark Adair is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for Ireland. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He scored 3 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match against India but is expected to shine today.
Joshua Little
Joshua Little is one of the most experienced players of Ireland who plays both International and franchise cricket. Canada players struggle against left arm pacers, so making him the captain in grand leagues will be a good option.
5 Must-Picks for CAN vs IRE, 13th Match
Paul Stirling
Mark Adair
Joshua Little
Andrew Balbirnie
Dillon Heyliger
Canada vs Ireland Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Canada vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: L Tucker
Batters: P Stirling, A Balbirnie, N Kirton
All-rounders: M Adair, C Campher, G Delany, D Heyliger
Bowlers: J Little, K Sana, B White
Canada vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: L Tucker
Batters: P Stirling, A Balbirnie, N Dhaliwal
All-rounders: M Adair, D Heyliger
Bowlers: J Little, K Sana, B White, B McCarthy, J Gordon
