CAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 13

The 13th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Canada (CAN) face Ireland (IRE) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday, June 7. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Canada lost their first match of the tournament to the USA by 7 wickets. They batted well and were able to smash 194 runs in the first innings, though their bowling unit underperformed. Ireland, on the other hand, lost their first group stage match to India by 8 wickets. They would be hyped up to win their first match today against Canada.

These two squads have played only one head-to-head match, which was won by Canada by 10 runs.

Trending

CAN vs IRE Match Details

The 13th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 7 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN vs IRE, 13th Match

Date and Time: June 7, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Pitch Report

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is a drop pitch, so fans can expect low scoring matches initially. Bowlers, especially pacers, will be crucial in today’s match. The last T20 match played here was between Ireland and India, where a total of 193 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

CAN vs IRE Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CAN - L N/R W L L

IRE - L L W W N/R

CAN vs IRE Probable Playing XI

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar ©, Nikhil Dutta, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Paul Stirling ©, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Ben White

CAN vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Lorcan Tucker

Lorcan Tucker is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He scored only 10 runs in the last match, but is expected to perform well in today's match. Shreyas Movva is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially if Ireland bats first.

Batters

Paul Stirling

Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Stirling will open the innings and might bowl a few overs if required. Nicholas Kirton is another good option, who smashed 51 runs in just 31 balls in the last match against USA.

All-rounders

Mark Adair

Mark Adair and Gareth Delany are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Adair will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. Dillon Heyliger is another good all-rounder option for today's match.

Bowlers

Joshua Little

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ben White and Joshua Little. Little is the backbone of Ireland's bowling and will be a crucial option in today's match. Kaleem Sana is another good bowler for today's match.

CAN vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Mark Adair

Mark Adair is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for Ireland. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He scored 3 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match against India but is expected to shine today.

Joshua Little

Joshua Little is one of the most experienced players of Ireland who plays both International and franchise cricket. Canada players struggle against left arm pacers, so making him the captain in grand leagues will be a good option.

5 Must-Picks for CAN vs IRE, 13th Match

Paul Stirling

Mark Adair

Joshua Little

Andrew Balbirnie

Dillon Heyliger

Canada vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canada vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker

Batters: P Stirling, A Balbirnie, N Kirton

All-rounders: M Adair, C Campher, G Delany, D Heyliger

Bowlers: J Little, K Sana, B White

Canada vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker

Batters: P Stirling, A Balbirnie, N Dhaliwal

All-rounders: M Adair, D Heyliger

Bowlers: J Little, K Sana, B White, B McCarthy, J Gordon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback