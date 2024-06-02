CAN vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 1

The first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Canada (CAN) square off against the United States of America (USA) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas on Sunday, June 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAN vs USA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year has finally started. Both teams are playing their first T20 World Cup match. Canada won their first warm-up match against Nepal by 63 runs. The United States of America, on the other hand, were not able to play any warm-up matches due to heavy rain.

Both the teams recently played a T20 series which was won by United States of America by 4-0. So, this will be a good match to watch.

Trending

CAN vs USA Match Details

The first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 2 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAN vs USA, 1st Match

Date and Time: June 2, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is good for batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with death bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20 match here was the warm-up match played between Canada and Nepal, where a total of 303 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

CAN vs USA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CAN - N/R W L L N/R

USA - N/R N/R L W W

CAN vs USA Probable Playing XI

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar (c),Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, and Kaleem Sana.

USA Playing XI

No injury updates

Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nostush Kenjige, Harmeet Singh, and Andries Gous.

CAN vs USA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Monak Patel

Monak Patel is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 165 runs in six head-to-head matches. Andries Gous is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Aaron Jones

Aaron Johnson and Aaron Jones are the two best batters to pick for today's Dream11 team. Dilpreet Baja is another good pick for today's match. Aaron Johnson has smashed 124 runs in just four head-to-head matches.

All-rounders

Corey Anderson

Steven Taylor and Corey Anderson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Steven Taylor has smashed 169 runs and taken two wickets in six head-to-head matches. Sad Zafar is another good all-rounder who will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

Harmeet Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Harmeet Singh and Kaleem Sana. Harmeet Singh has taken six wickets and smashed 48 runs in just four head-to-head matches. Saurabh Netravalkar is another good bowler for today's match.

CAN vs USA match captain and vice-captain choices

Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson will be making a comeback for the United States of America. His experience can be of use in today's match. He will also bat in the middle order, and complete his quota of four overs. He has smashed 142 runs and picked up two wickets in just three venue matches.

Steven Taylor

Steven Taylor is one of the best players of the United States of America who will not only complete his quota of four overs, but also be batting in the top order. He has smashed 169 runs and scalped two wickets in just six head-to-head matches.

5 Must-Picks for CAN vs USA, 1st Match

Steven Taylor

Corey Anderson

Sad Zafar

Harmeet Singh

Monak Patel

Canada vs United States of America Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canada vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Patel

Batters: A Jones, A Johnson, D Bajwa

All-rounders: C Anderson, S Taylor, S van Schalkwyk, S Zafar

Bowlers: S Netravalkar, H Singh, K Sana

Canada vs United States of America Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Patel

Batters: A Jones, A Johnson

All-rounders: C Anderson, S Taylor, S van Schalkwyk, S Zafar, D Heyliger

Bowlers: A Khan, H Singh, K Sana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback