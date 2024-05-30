Who is Monank Patel? 5 interesting facts about USA's captain for T20 World Cup 2024

Monank Patel is all set to lead the United States of America (USA) in T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place from June 1 to 29. The 31-year-old will look to help USA fare well in their first-ever ICC event.

In a total of 72 appearances (47 ODIs and 25 T20Is), Patel has garnered 1,887 runs, with two centuries and 10 fifties. His best knock of 130 came against Ireland in June 2022.

On that note, let's take a look at the five interesting facts about the USA skipper.

#1 Played for Gujarat in age-group cricket

Monank Patel was born in May 1993 in Anand, Gujarat. His cricketing journey started at the age of 11. He then went on to feature for under-16 and under-19 sides.

Meanwhile, Patel received a Green Card in 2010, which allows an individual to live and work in the United States.

#2 Permanently moved to USA in 2016

Patel decided to move permanently to the USA in 2016 due to family reasons. There, he opened Teriyaki Madness Chinese restaurant in Florence, South Carolina. However, he decided to stake a claim for the USA side by recording his videos, which were received by then-USA coach Pubudu Dasanayake.

Despite not playing for more than a year, the talented batter returned with an 80-ball hundred in the selection camp to earn a place in the USA squad. He emerged as the top-scorer in the ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier 2018 with 208 runs in six innings.

In the 2018–19 Regional Super50 competition, Patel was the first American player to hit a century in the tournament.

In March 2019, Patel finally made his T20I debut against United Arab Emirates.

#3 Played a key role to help USA gain ODI status

Monank Patel was the joint second-highest run-scorer for USA in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two, 2019. He garnered 177 runs in six innings at an average of 35.40 with a top score of 70*.

After finishing fourth in the points table, USA gained an ODI status after 15 years, having last played in the Champions Trophy in 2004.

#4 Announced as USA's captain in 2021

In September 2021, Monank Patel hit his first-ever ODI century against Oman against Nepal. With his impressive consistency and ability to handle pressure, the keeper-batter was announced as the captain of USA in October 2021. Since then, he has been leading the team quite well.

Recently, USA secured a T20I series victory over Bangladesh and will hope to do well in T20 World Cup 2024.

#5 Monank Patel's was part of MI New York in MLC 2023

Monank Patel was a part of the MI New York side which went on to claim the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 title. Although he could contribute only 63 runs in six innings, his best knock paved the way for the franchise to reach the playoffs.

In a crucial game against Washington Freedom, Patel opened for the side and garnered 44 off 29 balls to help them to lay the foundation for sealing the chase of 162.

