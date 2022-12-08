CAU vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 4-day Warm-up Match

Cricket Australia XI (CAU) will take on South Africa (SA) in a four-day warm-up match at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Friday, December 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CAU vs SA Dream11 prediction.

South Africa will be eyeing some vital match practice ahead of the all-important three-match Test series against Australia. The Proteas have recorded six wins and three losses in Test cricket in 2022. A large part of their batting line-up hasn't played in the longest format in Australia before and will want to acclimatize to the conditions.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia XI will be led by Peter Handscomb. The squad is largely comprised of players who have been consistent in the Sheffield Shield over the last couple of seasons. They will be looking to impress the selectors and pose a stiff challenge to a strong South African side.

CAU vs SA, 4-day Warm-up Match

The four-day warm-up match between Cricket Australia XI and South Africa will be played on December 9 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date & Time: December 9th 2022, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

CAU vs SA Pitch Report

A couple of Sheffield Shield games have been played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane this season, with the fast bowlers dominating proceedings. Both matches were low-scoring encounters.

CAU vs SA Probable Playing 11 today

Cricket Australia XI team/injury news

The selectors have named a 13-man squad. Peter Handscomb, who is looking to push his case and be a part of the Test team, will lead the side.

Cricket Australia XI Probable Playing XI: Sam Whiteman, Henry Hunt, Tim Ward, Peter Handscomb (c), Teague Wyllie, Jake Doran (wk), Lawrence Neil-Smith, Jordan Buckingham, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Kuhnemann.

South Africa team/injury news

South Africa have named a 16-member Test squad for the tour.

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo.

Today’s CAU vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb has been in brilliant form with the bat. He is atop the run-scoring charts in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 with 571 runs at an average of 81.57.

Top Batter Pick

Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma has been batting well in the longest format this year, having accumulated 428 runs at an average of 42.80. He fared well on South Africa’s tour of Australia in 2016 as well, scoring 162 runs across five innings.

Top All-rounder Pick

Lawrence Neil-Smith

Lawrence Neil-Smith has scored 327 runs at an average of 29.72 in addition to taking 28 scalps in his first-class career so far.

Top Bowler Pick

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is South Africa's highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2022. The ace pacer has taken 37 scalps in seven matches at an average of 21.97.

CAU vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen has returned with 32 wickets in six Test matches in 2022. He averages 17.62 and boasts a bowling strike rate of 33.3. Jansen can also come in handy with the bat, scoring 168 runs in nine innings.

Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar is South Africa's leading run-scorer in Tests this year. The left-handed opener has amassed 546 runs, including four half-centuries, at an average of 34.12.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CAU vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Marco Jansen (SA)

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

Dean Elgar (SA)

Peter Handscomb (CAU)

Lawrence Neil-Smith (CAU)

CAU vs SA match expert tips

Fast bowlers from both sides will be the ones to look out for in the CAU vs SA game. The likes of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lawrence Neil-Smith, and Chris Tremain could be key.

CAU vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb (vc)

Batters: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Whiteman

All-rounders: Lawrence Neil-Smith, Marco Jansen (c)

Bowlers: Chris Tremain, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Hatcher, Anrich Nortje

CAU vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Peter Handscomb, Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Dean Elgar (vc), Temba Bavuma, Henry Hunt

All-rounders: Lawrence Neil-Smith, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Chris Tremain, Kagiso Rabada (c), Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Kuhnemann

