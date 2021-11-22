CB vs TAD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Abu Dhabi T10 match - November 22nd, 2021

Chennai Braves and Team Abu Dhabi will lock horns in the 10th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi are among the favorites to lift the trophy because of their top-class performances. They have been in tremendous form so far, winning three games in the league.

Captain Liam Livingstone has been an inspiration with the bat. His captaincy has also been excellent. Marchant de Lange has been in good form amongst the bowlers.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Braves are in disastrous form after losing both their games in the league. Dasun Shanka has been leading the side this season. The injury to Yusuf Pathan seems to have hurt their chances.

With a few more league games on offer, the Chennai Braves will have to play much better cricket if they want to make it to the play-offs. Ravi Bopara and Munaf Patel have been leading the batting and bowling charts for their side.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CB vs TAD contest.

#3 Jamie Overton (TAD)

Jamie Overton has been incredible for Team Abu Dhabi so far in the tournament. He has picked up one wicket and has been economical with the ball. He also smacked an unbeaten 33-run knock against the Deccan Gladiators.

With Jamie Overton getting to bat and bowl in the tournament, he can be one of the exceptional multiplier options in your fantasy team.

#2 Liam Livingstone (TAD)

One of the best power hitters of current times, Liam Livingstone has been the backbone of the Team Abu Dhabi side. The dasher has hit 103 runs and has also picked up two wickets with the ball so far in the tournament.

Liam Livingstone can change games upside down with both bat and ball in a matter of a few seconds. Team Abu Dhabi’s chances of winning the tournament will be heavily dependant on Liam’s form.

#1 Bhanuka Rajapaksa (CB)

Chennai Braves opener-batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa is one of the best batters in the current season. He registered a duck against Decan Gladiators in the team's opener but scored a brilliant 64 against the Delhi Bulls. He can be a good option as well for your fantasy team.

