CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 11th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The 2019 edition of Bangladesh Premier League will kick off with a battle between the Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Thunder. Chattogram Challengers have replaced Chittagong Vikings in the tourney while the organizers have renamed Sylhet Sixers as Sylhet Thunder.

Talking about the star players who will feature in match number 1 of BPL 2019, Mahmudullah will be Chattogram's key player. Coach Paul Nixon will have high hopes from the new Bangladesh T20 skipper. On the other side, the duo of Andre Fletcher and Jeevan Mendis will be the key to Sylhet's success.

Since this is the first match of the season, it is tough to pick a winner but Thunder will look to take the advantage of the fact that Challengers' Caribbean stars are playing against India. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for CCH vs SYL.

Squads to choose from

Chattogram Challengers

Mahmudullah , Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

Sylhet Thunders

Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Ruyel Miah, Jeevan Mendis.

Playing XI updates

Chattogram Challengers

With a lot of local talent in their squad, it will be intriguing to see which players take the field for Challengers in match number one. Imrul Kayes and Junaid Siddique are likely to open the innings with Avishka Fernando coming in to bat at the number 3 position. Rayad Emrit will look to impress with the ball while he will have the support of Rubel Hossain and Muktar Ali in the fast bowling attack.

Possible XI: Kayes, Siddique, Fernando, Mahmudullah, Nurul, Nasir, Ali, Wasim, Emrit, Musa and Jubair.

Sylhet Thunders

Sylhet Thunders could not sign the big names in the player draft but they still have a very talented bunch of T20 players. The likes of Jeevan Mendis have played T20 cricket all around the globe while the West Indian duo of Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher have the calibre to turn the match's fate single-handedly.

Possible XI: Fletcher, Charles, Mithun, Mossadek, Mendis, Nayeem, Gazi, Nazmul, Ebadot, Ruyel and Sami.

Match details

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Thunder, Match 1

11th December 2019, 1:00 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla has always produced some thrilling T20 matches. The batsmen and the spinners get assistance from the wicket while the fast bowlers could also get some help in the initial stage of the match.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher has been a match-winner in the shorter formats of the game. The West Indian player has smashed 25 fifties in his T20 career while he was in good touch during the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Chattogram's Nurul Hasan is a little known player hence, it would be better to avoid him for the first match.

Batsmen: Johnson Charles should be the priority pick among the batsmen as he has an excellent T20 record. The 30-year-old will look to establish himself as a match-winner in the BPL. Imrul Kayes can be a reliable option as the Bangladeshi batsman can play a good innings at the top. Avishka Fernando has shown a lot of promise in his brief career while upcoming batsman Mohammad Mithun could emerge as the game-changer.

All-Rounders: Mahmudullah and Imad Wasim are the most talented all-rounders taking part in this game but the team owners can also opt to include Sri Lankan star Jeevan Mendis in the team. From the local players, Sohag Gazi can be a viable option.

Bowlers: Muhammad Musa has shown that he can make an impact if utilised properly. The Pakistani youngster can win the match for his team with quick bowling while Mohammad Sami can be another good pick from the Pakistan contingent. From the spin bowlers, leg-spinner Jubair Hossain can be amongst the wickets.

Captain: Any of the West Indian openers can be a good option for the team's captain but Mahmudullah will be the safest choice for this role. Imad Wasim can be selected as well however, his points may cut off if he comes down the order.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Mithun, Imad Wasim, Jeevan Mendis, Mahmudullah, Juber Hossain, Mohammad Sami, Muhammad Musa. Captain: Mahmudullah, Vice-Captain: Johnson Charles

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Andre Fletcher Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes, Mosaddek Hossain, Imad Wasim, Jeevan Mendis, Sohag Gazi, Ebadot Hossain, Rayad Emrit, Rubel Hossain . Captain: Andre Fletcher, Vice-Captain: Imad Wasim