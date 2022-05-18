CCHM vs VFNR, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 26: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Important Stats, and Dream11 Prediction

CCHM (Central Castries) will take on the VFNR (Vieux Fort North Raiders) in the 26th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 on Thursday at 12:00 AM.

Central Castries have won only one out of their last two matches while the Vieux Fort North Raiders have lost two of their last three matches. The Central Castres and Fort North Raiders are in third and fourth place, respectively in group B.

The Vieux Fort North Raiders will want to make a comeback against Central Castries but the conditions may not be favorable. It's going to be a tough contest for the former.

VFNR vs CCHM Probable Playing XIs Today

CCHM Playing XI

Stephen Naitram (c&wk), Jaden Elibox, Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Keygan Arnold, Alleyne Prospere, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Dillan John, Kyle Adonis, and Stephen Mitchel

VFNR Playing XI

Al Prince (c), Ernell Sexius, Chrislon Fanis (wk), Junior Peter, Rick Moses, Kahlil St Hill, Hilarian Smith, Dane Edward, Shawn Auguste, Dexter Solomon, and Kalvin Maximin

Match Details

Match: VFNR vs CCHM, Match 26th, St. Lucia T10 Blast Cup 2022

Date and Time: 19th May 19, 2022, 12:00 AM

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

This will be an excellent batting surface that helps pacers. The pacers should be able to generate some swing early on as the pitch is slower, making it difficult for the batters to score runs. On this pitch, there will likely be some early wickets.

Following that, the batters may be seen making rapid runs. After winning the toss, any team may elect to bat first, with a score of 90-95 being a good total for the pitch.

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Naitram is the best wicketkeeper pick for the Dream11 team as he will be batting in the top order. He will also give you additional points for catches and stumpings.

Batters

Jaden Elibox and Rick Moses are the best picks for today's Dream11 team as they have continuously performed well for their team. Jaden Elibox is no doubt one of the best picks for captaincy.

All-rounders

Dane Edward has been one of the most consistent all-rounders for Vieux Fort North Raiders as he smashed 65 runs in just 27 balls in the last match against MAC. Along with him, you can also pick Tyler Sookwa for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Dilan John has performed too well in this year's St. Lucia T10 Blast tournament as he has taken four wickets in just three matches. Keygan Arnold is another good pick for today's match as he took two wickets in the last match against the CCP.

Top 3 best players to pick in CCHM vs VFNR Dream11 prediction team

Rick Moses (VFNR) - 218 points

Dilan John (CCHM) - 178 points

Dane Edward (VFNR) - 173 points

Important stats for CCHM vs VFNR Dream11 prediction team

Dilan John - 5 runs and 4 wickets

Keygan Arnold - 12 runs and 3 wickets

Jaden Elibox - 51 runs and 2 wickets

Tyler Sookwa - 2 wickets

VFNR vs CCHM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Naitram, J James, J Elibox (c), R Moses, R Robert, T Sookwa, D Edward (vc), K Arnold, D John, K St-Hill, and H Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Naitram, J Peter, D Thomas, J Elibox (c), R Moses (vc), R Robert, T Sookwa, D Edward, K Arnold, D John, and K St-Hill

