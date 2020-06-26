CCMH vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 26th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for CCMH vs GICB match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters take on the Central Castries Mindhood in Match 7 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy GICB v VFNR Dream11 Tips

Day 4 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will start with the Central Castries taking on Gros Islet Cannon Blasters. Both teams come into this game on a high having won their first games in the tournament.

All eyes will be on Kimani Melius, given the fireworks in his innings against Vieux Fort North Raiders. The 19-year-old scored a 32-ball 100 as the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters marched to a comfortable 63-run victory.

The Central Castries Mindhood also got off to a great start with a 50-run win over Babonneau Leatherbacks after posting 129 on the board. Expect sparks to fly when these two face off at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground looking to build on their momentum.

Squads to choose from

Central Castries Mindhood

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

Predicted Playing XI

Central Castries Mindhood

S Naitram, G Prospere, K Lesporis, A Augeste, A Prospere, J Eugene, K Arnold, A Prospere, J James, J Elibox and D John

South Castries Lions

K Melius, D Polius, T Gabriel, L Edwards, D Edward, G Serieux, L Solomon, V Gabriel, T Chicot, K Sexius, S Gerson

Match Details

Match: Central Castries Mindhood v Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Date: June 26th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

Although the scores on day 3 weren’t as high as what we saw in the first two days, there is no evidence to suggest that we won’t see a batting-friendly pitch once again. With more cloud cover forecasted for the day, the pacers could get some assistance from the conditions as well.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CCMH v GICB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Prospere, S Naitram, K Melius, K Arnold, K Lesporis, D Edward, T Gabriel, T Chicot, L Edwards, S Gerson, D John

Captain - K Melius, Vice-captain - T Gabriel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Prospere, S Naitram, K Melius, L Solomon, K Lesporis, D Edward, T Gabriel, J James, L Edwards, S Gerson, D John

Captain - T Gabriel, Vice-captain - S Naitram

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.