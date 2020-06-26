CCMH vs GICB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 26th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for CCMH vs GICB match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.
- The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters take on the Central Castries Mindhood in Match 7 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.
Day 4 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will start with the Central Castries taking on Gros Islet Cannon Blasters. Both teams come into this game on a high having won their first games in the tournament.
All eyes will be on Kimani Melius, given the fireworks in his innings against Vieux Fort North Raiders. The 19-year-old scored a 32-ball 100 as the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters marched to a comfortable 63-run victory.
The Central Castries Mindhood also got off to a great start with a 50-run win over Babonneau Leatherbacks after posting 129 on the board. Expect sparks to fly when these two face off at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground looking to build on their momentum.
Squads to choose from
Central Castries Mindhood
Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters
Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.
Predicted Playing XI
Central Castries Mindhood
S Naitram, G Prospere, K Lesporis, A Augeste, A Prospere, J Eugene, K Arnold, A Prospere, J James, J Elibox and D John
South Castries Lions
K Melius, D Polius, T Gabriel, L Edwards, D Edward, G Serieux, L Solomon, V Gabriel, T Chicot, K Sexius, S Gerson
Match Details
Match: Central Castries Mindhood v Gros Islet Cannon Blasters
Date: June 26th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST
Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia
Pitch Report
Although the scores on day 3 weren’t as high as what we saw in the first two days, there is no evidence to suggest that we won’t see a batting-friendly pitch once again. With more cloud cover forecasted for the day, the pacers could get some assistance from the conditions as well.
St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy SuggestionsCCMH v GICB Dream11 Tips
Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Prospere, S Naitram, K Melius, K Arnold, K Lesporis, D Edward, T Gabriel, T Chicot, L Edwards, S Gerson, D John
Captain - K Melius, Vice-captain - T Gabriel
Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Prospere, S Naitram, K Melius, L Solomon, K Lesporis, D Edward, T Gabriel, J James, L Edwards, S Gerson, D John
Captain - T Gabriel, Vice-captain - S Naitram
All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.Published 26 Jun 2020, 14:05 IST