CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 23

Central Punjab (CEP) will take on Northern (NOR) in match number 23 of the National T20 Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Central Punjab have been in decent form in the National T20 Cup, winning five times and losing thrice. With 10 points, they are currently atop the standings. Northern, on the other hand, have been a touch inconsistent in the National T20 Cup with four wins and three losses.

CEP vs NOR Probable Playing 11 today

Central Punjab: Kamran Akmal (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Sameen Gul, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood

Northern: Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Hammad Azam, Rohail Nazir (wk), Umar Amin, Sohail Tanvir, Salman Irshad, Zaman Khan

Match Details

CEP vs NOR, 23rd Match, National T20 Cup

Date & Time: October 8th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The track at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score in the National T20 Cup being around 162 runs. Both sides will want to field first as 15 games out of 22 have been won by the chasing teams.

Today’s CEP vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Akhlaq – The CEP stumper, who can hit boundaries at will, could provide his team with a flying start at the top of the order.

Batters

Haider Ali – Haider Ali has been amassed 280 runs at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 149.73 in the National T20 Cup.

Shoaib Malik – The veteran middle-order batsman has scored 206 runs at a staggering average of 103 in the National T20 Cup.

All-rounder

Hussain Talat - Talat has been in good form with the bat, managing 205 runs in addition to picking up two wickets.

Bowlers

Wahab Riaz – The left-arm quick has been consistent in the National T20 Cup, picking up 10 wickets so far.

Salman Irshad – Irshad has taken five wickets in three National T20 Cup games.

Top 5 best players to pick in CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Haider Ali (NOR): 424 points

Wahab Riaz (CEP): 423 points

Hussain Talat (CEP): 370 points

Shoaib Malik (CEP): 309 points

Faheem Ashraf (CEP): 295 points

Important stats for CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Hussain Talat: 205 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 139.45 & ER – 8.40

Wahab Riaz: 10 wickets; ER – 6.07

Haider Ali: 280 runs; SR – 149.73

CEP vs NOR Dream 11 Prediction (National T20 Cup)

Dream11 Team for Central Punjab vs Northern - National T20 Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Nasir Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad, Waqas Maqsood

Captain: Hussain Talat. Vice-captain: Haider Ali

Dream11 Team for Central Punjab vs Northern - National T20 Cup 2021-22.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ali Imran, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad, Waqas Maqsood

Captain: Faheem Ashraf. Vice-captain: Haider Ali

Edited by Samya Majumdar