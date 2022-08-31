CEP vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 4

Central Punjab (CEP) will lock horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) in the fourth match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (August 31).
Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CEP vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.
Central Punjab are third in the points table, having won their opening fixture against Balochistan by two runs in a close encounter. Meanwhile, Khyber are yet to play a game this season. Last season, they finished top of the points table, winning six of their ten games. They later went on win the trophy, beating Central Punjab by seven wickets in the final.
CEP vs KHP Match Details
The first match of the National T20 Cup will be played on August 31 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 02:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CEP vs KHP, National T20 Cup, Match 4
Date and Time: August 31, 2022, 02:30 pm IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
CEP vs KHP Pitch Report
The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a sporting one, with something in it for both batters and bowlers. Pacers usually dominate the early proceedings before the pitch eases out, allowing batters to target the spinners. Two of the last three games at this venue have been won by the team batting first.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 166
Average second innings score: 144
CEP vs KHP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Central Punjab: L-L-W-W-L
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: W-W-W-L-W
CEP vs KHP probable playing XIs for today’s match
CEP Injury/Team News
No major injury update
CEP Probable Playing XI
Ahmed Shehzad, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Faheem Ashraf (C), Junaid Ali (WK), Muhammad Faizan, Usama Mir, Ali Asfand, Ahmed Daniyal, Irfan Khan
KHP Injury/Team News
No major injury update
KHP Probable Playing XI
Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Israrullah, Adil Amin, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Asif Afridi, Arshad-Iqbal, Imran Khan Sr, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah
CEP vs KHP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Mohammad Haris (6 matches, 36 runs, Strike Rate: 102.85)
Although Haris underperformed last time around, he will look to bounce back and contribute well this season. He scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 102.85 in six games last season.
Top Batter pick
Sahibzada Farhan (12 matches, 447 runs, Strike Rate: 132.24)
Farhan was a key player for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last season with the bat. He scored 447 runs at a strike rate of 132.24 in 12 games.
Top All-rounder pick
Faheem Ashraf (1 matches, 18 runs, Strike Rate: 225.00)
Ashraf could fetch you some valuable fantasy points with his all-round prowess. He scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 225.00 in his last game.
Top Bowler pick
Ahmad Daniyal (1 match, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)
Daniyal was adjudged the 'Man of the Match' in the last game and will look to produce the same performance here. He scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 in his last game.
CEP vs KHP match captain and vice-captain choices
Kamran Ghulam
Ghulam is a reliable middle-order batter who can score runs consistently, so he can be backed to lead your fantasy team. He scored 228 runs at a strike rate of 145.22 in four games last season.
Ahmed Shehzad
Shehzad is an aggressive top-order batter who could score some quick runs in Wednesday's game. He scored 17 runs at a strike rate of 89.47 in his last game.
Five Must-picks with players stats for CEP vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
CEP vs KHP match expert tips
Kamran Ghulam could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CEP vs KHP match, click here.
CEP vs KHP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Head to Head League
CEP vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris
Batters: Ahmed Shehzad, Sahibzada Farhan, Abdullah Shafique
All-rounders: Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Afridi, Qasim Akram
Bowlers: Imran Khan Sr, Arshad-Iqbal, Ahmad Daniyal
CEP vs KHP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Grand League
CEP vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris
Batters: Ahmed Shehzad, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir
All-rounders: Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Afridi, Qasim Akram
Bowlers: Arshad-Iqbal, Abbas Afridi, Ahmad Daniyal