CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 27

Central Punjab (CEP) will lock horns with Northern (NOR) in the 27th match of the National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on September 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CEP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy prediction,
Central Punjab have won four out of their nine games and are fifth in the points table. They won their last match against Sindh by 17 runs. Northern, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings, having won four out of their eight fixtures. They lost their last game against Balochistan by five wickets.
CEP vs NOR Match Details, National T20 Cup
The 27th match of the National T20 Cup will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Friday, September 16. The match is set to take place at 03:30 PM IST.
CEP vs NOR, National T20 Cup, Match 27
Date and Time: 16th September 2022, 03:30 PM IST
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
CEP vs NOR Pitch Report
The track at the Multan Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. While the pacers could dominate proceedings early on, the spinners will come into play as the match progresses. Two out of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by the chasing teams.
Last 3 Matches
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
Average first-innings score: 161
Average second-innings score: 155
CEP vs NOR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
CEP: W-W-L-W-L
NOR: L-W-W-W-L
CEP vs NOR probable playing 11s for today’s match
CEP injury/team news
No major injury updates.
CEP Probable Playing 11
Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Ahmed Daniyal, Hunain Shah, Ali Asfand.
NOR injury/team news
No major injury updates.
NOR Probable Playing 11
Muhammad Huraira, Nasir Nawaz, Rohail Nazir, Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Mubasir Khan, Aamer Jamal, Sohail Tanvir, Zaman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Mehran Mumtaz.
CEP vs NOR Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Muhammad Akhlaq (6 matches, 58 runs, Strike Rate: 128.89)
Although Akhlaq has not been in the best of form with the bat, he has been sharp behind the stumps. He has scored 58 runs in six National T20 Cup matches.
Top Batter Pick
Tayyab Tahir (9 matches, 385 runs, Strike Rate: 141.54)
Tayyab has batted exceedingly well in the tournament, scoring 385 runs in nine matches at a healthy strike rate of 141. He could be a good inclusion in your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Aamer Jamal (8 matches, 165 runs and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 194.12 and Economy Rate: 8.54)
Jamal has been regularly contributing with both the bat and ball in the National T20 Cup. He has amassed 165 runs and scalped nine wickets in eight matches.
Top Bowler Pick
Sohail Tanvir (8 matches, 182 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 159.65 and Economy Rate: 7.77)
Sohail is an experienced bowler who has immensely contributed with the bat as well. He has picked up seven wickets while also smashing 182 runs in eight matches.
CEP vs NOR match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Shoaib Malik
Malik is an experienced campaigner who can contribute in all facets of the game. He can be a great utility pick for your fantasy team.
Mubasir Khan
Mubasir has performed exceptionally well in the National T20 Cup. He has scored 144 runs and also scalped four wickets in eight matches.
5 Must-pick players with stats for CEP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
CEP vs NOR match expert tips
Shoaib Malik could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the CEP vs NOR game.
CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Akhlaq
Batters: Shoaib Malik (c), Nasir Nawaz, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Huraira
All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Mubasir Khan (vc), Aamer Jamal
Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Zaman Khan, Ahmed Daniyal
CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir
Batters: Shoaib Malik (vc), Umar Amin, Muhammad Huraira, Abdullah Shafique
All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Mubasir Khan, Qasim Akram (c)
Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Ahmed Daniyal, Usman Shinwari