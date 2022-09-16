CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 27

Central Punjab (CEP) will lock horns with Northern (NOR) in the 27th match of the National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on September 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CEP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy prediction,

Central Punjab have won four out of their nine games and are fifth in the points table. They won their last match against Sindh by 17 runs. Northern, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings, having won four out of their eight fixtures. They lost their last game against Balochistan by five wickets.

CEP vs NOR Match Details, National T20 Cup

The 27th match of the National T20 Cup will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Friday, September 16. The match is set to take place at 03:30 PM IST.

CEP vs NOR, National T20 Cup, Match 27

Date and Time: 16th September 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

CEP vs NOR Pitch Report

The track at the Multan Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. While the pacers could dominate proceedings early on, the spinners will come into play as the match progresses. Two out of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 3 Matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 161

Average second-innings score: 155

CEP vs NOR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

CEP: W-W-L-W-L

NOR: L-W-W-W-L

CEP vs NOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

CEP injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CEP Probable Playing 11

Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Ahmed Daniyal, Hunain Shah, Ali Asfand.

NOR injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NOR Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Huraira, Nasir Nawaz, Rohail Nazir, Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Mubasir Khan, Aamer Jamal, Sohail Tanvir, Zaman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Mehran Mumtaz.

CEP vs NOR Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Akhlaq (6 matches, 58 runs, Strike Rate: 128.89)

Although Akhlaq has not been in the best of form with the bat, he has been sharp behind the stumps. He has scored 58 runs in six National T20 Cup matches.

Top Batter Pick

Tayyab Tahir (9 matches, 385 runs, Strike Rate: 141.54)

Tayyab has batted exceedingly well in the tournament, scoring 385 runs in nine matches at a healthy strike rate of 141. He could be a good inclusion in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aamer Jamal (8 matches, 165 runs and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 194.12 and Economy Rate: 8.54)

Jamal has been regularly contributing with both the bat and ball in the National T20 Cup. He has amassed 165 runs and scalped nine wickets in eight matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Sohail Tanvir (8 matches, 182 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 159.65 and Economy Rate: 7.77)

Sohail is an experienced bowler who has immensely contributed with the bat as well. He has picked up seven wickets while also smashing 182 runs in eight matches.

CEP vs NOR match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Shoaib Malik

Malik is an experienced campaigner who can contribute in all facets of the game. He can be a great utility pick for your fantasy team.

Mubasir Khan

Mubasir has performed exceptionally well in the National T20 Cup. He has scored 144 runs and also scalped four wickets in eight matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for CEP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sohail Tanvir 182 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches Aamer Jamal 165 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches Mubasir Khan 144 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches Muhammad Faizan 166 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches Aamer Yamin 71 runs and 10 wickets in 6 matches

CEP vs NOR match expert tips

Shoaib Malik could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the CEP vs NOR game.

CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head to Head League

CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 27, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Akhlaq

Batters: Shoaib Malik (c), Nasir Nawaz, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Huraira

All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Mubasir Khan (vc), Aamer Jamal

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Zaman Khan, Ahmed Daniyal

CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League

CEP vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rohail Nazir

Batters: Shoaib Malik (vc), Umar Amin, Muhammad Huraira, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Aamer Yamin, Mubasir Khan, Qasim Akram (c)

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Ahmed Daniyal, Usman Shinwari

Edited by Samya Majumdar