CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2021, 2nd Semi-final

The second semi-final of the National T20 Cup 2021 has Central Punjab (CEP) taking on Sindh (SIN) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Although Central Punjab and Sindh finished with the same number of points at the end of the league stage, the former have been the more impressive of the two in the National T20 Cup 2021 so far. Blessed with perhaps the best bowling attack in the competition, Central Punjab did get the better of Sindh in their previous meeting. But Shan Masood and co. are a well-oiled unit and should bring their A-game to the fore in what promises to be a cracking encounter in Lahore.

CEP vs SIN Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood (c), Mohd Taha, Hasan Mohsin, Mohd Afzal (wk), Danish Aziz, Rumman Raees, Mohd Hasnain, Mir Hamza and Abrar Ahmed

CEP XI

Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Hussain Talat, Irfan Khan, Saif Badar, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Wahab Riaz (c), Ahmed Safi Abdullah and Sameen Gul

Match Details

CEP vs SIN, National T20 Cup 2021, 2nd Semi-Final

Date and Time: 12th October 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Gaddafi Stadium with dew also likely to come into play in the second half of the match. While the pacers will get some movement early on, the batters should enjoy the ball coming on the bat. There isn't much on offer for the spinners, who will need to be clever with their lines and lengths. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s CEP vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Akhlaq: Although Muhammad Akhlaq has been in decent form for Sindh, he hasn't been able to convert his starts into big scores. He is capable of playing big knocks and has some PSL experience to bank on, giving him the nod for the wicketkeeper spot in your CEP vs SIN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Sharjeel Khan: Sharjeel Khan has been Sindh's best batter with blitzing knocks at the top of the order. The southpaw's ability to score runs at a brisk pace is highly valued and should hold him in good stead ahead of this encounter as well.

All-rounder

Danish Aziz: Danish Aziz, who has represented Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is, has blown hot and cold with both the bat and ball in the National T20 Cup 2021. However, Aziz is one of the better middle-order batters going around and should be a handy option if picked in your CEP vs SIN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz: With Babar Azam unavailable due to national commitments, Wahab Riaz is all set to lead Central Punjab with his fiery left-arm pace bowling. Although Wahab hasn't picked up many wickets lately, he has been economical with the ball, which should serve him well going into the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Wahab Riaz (CEP) - 469 points

Sharjeel Khan (SIN) - 515 points

Rumman Raees (SIN) - 473 points

Important Stats for CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Ahmed Shahzad: 251 runs in 9 National T20 Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 27.88

Sharjeel Khan: 339 runs in 10 National T20 Cup 2021 matches, SR: 149.33

Wahab Riaz: 10 wickets in 10 National T20 Cup 2021 matches, ER: 6.54

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today (National T20 Cup)

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Akhlaq, A Shehzad, S Khan, S Masood, M Faizan, H Talat, F Ashraf, D Aziz, W Riaz, R Raees and M Hasnain

Captain: S Khan. Vice-captain: F Ashraf

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Akhlaq, A Shehzad, S Khan, S Masood, S Badar, H Talat, F Ashraf, D Aziz, W Riaz, R Raees and A Ahmed

Captain: S Khan. Vice-captain: H Talat

Edited by Samya Majumdar