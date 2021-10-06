CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2021, Match 19

Match 19 of the National T20 Cup 2021 has Central Punjab (CEP) taking on Sindh (SIN) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Both Sindh and Central Punjab are flying high in the National T20 Cup with four wins in six games. While Sindh have relied on their bowling unit, Babar Azam has led Central Punjab brilliantly with his exquisite performances at the top of the order. With both teams looking to take up the top spot, a cracking game beckons in Lahore.

CEP vs SIN Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Hasnain and Abrar Ahmed

CEP XI

Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Qasim Akram, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul and Hasan Ali

Match Details

CEP vs SIN, National T20 Cup 2021, Match 19

Date and Time: 6th October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Gaddafi Stadium despite the pacers expected to rule the roost with the new ball. There is enough movement on offer for the pacers to keep them interested. As the match progresses, the spinners might get some turn, but there isn't much room for error for them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s CEP vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Sarfaraz Ahmed is one of the better wicketkeeper-batters on the Pakistan domestic circuit. Although he isn't known for his big-hitting, his ability to find gaps and keep the scoreboard ticking makes him a good option for your CEP vs SIN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has been in wonderful form lately as he currently tops the runscoring charts. His talent is unparalleled and given the form that he is in at the moment, Azam is a must-have in your CEP vs SIN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Anwar Ali: Anwar Ali has been fairly consistent in the National T20 Cup with his all-round skills serving Sindh well. Apart from his death-bowling skills, Ali is a handy batter down the order, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz: Like Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz has also been sensational for Central Punjab with a heap of wickets to show for his efforts. Alongside Hasan Ali, Wahab has been able to put in miserly performances with the ball, which holds him in good stead going into the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Wahab Riaz (CEP) - 358 points

Sharjeel Khan (SIN) - 329 points

Babar Azam (CEP) - 431 points

Important Stats for CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam: 286 runs in 6 National T20 Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 71.50

Sharjeel Khan: 212 runs in 6 National T20 Cup 2021 matches, SR: 148.25

Wahab Riaz: 9 wickets in 6 National T20 Cup 2021 matches, ER: 6.22

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today (National T20 Cup)

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmed, B Azam, S Khan, A Shehzad, S Masood, A Ali, F Ashraf, W Riaz, H Ali, M Hasnain and U Qadir

Captain: B Azam. Vice-captain: S Masood

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmed, B Azam, S Khan, S Malik, S Masood, A Ali, F Ashraf, W Riaz, H Ali, M Hasnain and S Dhani

Captain: B Azam. Vice-captain: S Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar