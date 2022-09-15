CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 26

Central Punjab (CEP) will take on Sindh (SIN) in the 26th match of the National T20 Cup 2022 on Thursday, September 15, at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s.

Sindh are among the strongest teams in this year's National T20 Cup 2022 and have won five of their last nine games. Central Punjab, on the other hand, have won only three of their last eight games.

Central Punjab will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Sindh are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CEP vs SIN Match Details

Match 26 of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 15 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to take place at 8.00 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CEP vs SIN, Match 26

Date and Time: September 15, 2022, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a total of 295 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

CEP vs SIN Form Guide

CEP - Won three of their last eight matches

SIN - Won five of their last nine matches

CEP vs SIN Probable Playing XI

CEP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Ali, Usama Mir, and Ali Asfand.

SIN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sharjeel Khan, Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel (c), Saad Khan, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Anwar Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, and Abrar Ahmed.

Central Punjab vs Sindh Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ahmed (9 matches, 201 runs)

S Ahmed, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

S Ayub (9 matches, 288 runs, 3 wickets)

S Ayub and Sharjeel Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Malik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

M Faizan (5 matches, 159 runs, 4 wickets)

M Faizan and A Yamin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Faizan smashed 72 runs and took one wicket in the last match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bowlers

M Hamza (8 matches, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Hamza and Z Mehmood. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. Sohail Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CEP vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Faizan

M Faizan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already scored 159 runs and picked up four wickets in the last five matches.

S Ayub

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make S Ayub the captain of the grand league teams. He has already scored 288 runs and scalped three wickets in the last nine matches. He looks in good touch and can play a big innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for Central Punjab vs Sindh, Match 26

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points S Ayub 288 runs and 3 wickets 534 points S Ahmed 201 runs 361 points M Hamza 8 wickets 321 points M Faizan 159 runs and 4 wickets 349 points Sohail Khan 10 wickets 321 points

Central Punjab vs Sindh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl both in the powerplay and at the death. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Punjab vs Sindh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Central Punjab vs Sindh Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmed

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, S Malik, T Tahir, S Ayub

All-rounders: M Faizan, A Yamin

Bowlers: M Hamza, U Mir, Sohail Khan, Z Mehmood

Central Punjab vs Sindh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Central Punjab vs Sindh Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmed

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, S Malik, T Tahir, S Ayub

All-rounders: M Faizan, A Yamin, Saad Khan

Bowlers: M Hamza, Sohail Khan, Z Mehmood

