CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 13

Central Punjab (CEP) will take on Sindh (SIN) in the 13th match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, September 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CEP vs SIN Dream11 fantasy prediction.
Central Punjab are yet to win a game in the National T20 Cup, losing four in four and occupying the last spot in the points table. They lost their last match against Northern by just three runs. Sindh, on the other hand, have won two out of their four games and are third in the standings. They will head into the contest on the back of a six-wicket loss to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
CEP vs SIN Match Details, National T20 Cup
The National T20 Cup’s 13th match will be played on September 6 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST.
CEP vs SIN, National T20 Cup, Match 13
Date and Time: 6th September 2022, 10:00 AM IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
CEP vs SIN Pitch Report
The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. Two out of the three National T20 Cup matches played at the venue have been won by the chasing sides.
Last 3 matches (National T20 Cup)
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
Average first-innings score: 113
Average second-innings score: 114
CEP vs SIN Form Guide (National T20 Cup)
Central Punjab: L-L-L-L
Sindh: L-L-W-W
CEP vs SIN probable playing 11s for today’s match
CEP injury/team news
No major injury updates.
CEP Probable Playing 11
Ahmed Shehzad, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Akhlaq, Qasim Akram, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Ali Asfand, Ahmed Daniyal.
SIN injury/team news
No major injury updates.
SIN Probable Playing 11
Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Saad Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mehmood, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan.
CEP vs SIN Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Sarfaraz Ahmed (4 matches, 106 runs, Strike Rate: 126.19)
Sarfaraz has scored 106 runs in four National T20 Cup matches in addition to taking five catches.
Top Batter Pick
Tayyab Tahir (4 matches, 181 runs, Strike Rate: 145.97)
Tahir is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 181 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 145.97.
Top All-rounder pick
Saad Khan (4 matches, 115 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 123.66 and Economy Rate: 13)
Saad has mustered 115 runs in four National T20 Cup matches at a strike rate of 123.66.
Top Bowler pick
Ahmed Daniyal (4 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.29)
Daniyal has bowled excellently, scalping eight wickets, including a four-wicket haul, in four matches at an economy rate of 9.29.
CEP vs SIN match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Saad Khan
Saad has smashed 115 runs at a strike rate of 123.66, while also scalping one crucial wicket in four matches.
Shoaib Malik
Malik has played only two games so far, scoring 19 runs and also bowling a few overs.
5 Must-picks with players stats for CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
CEP vs SIN match expert tips
Saad Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the CEP vs SIN game.
CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed
Batters: Shoaib Malik (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Sharjeel Khan (vc), Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir
All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Saad Khan
Bowlers: Mir Hamza, Zahid Mehmood, Ahmed Daniyal
CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed
Batters: Shoaib Malik (vc), Ahmed Shehzad, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel
All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Saad Khan (c)
Bowlers: Mir Hamza, Sohail Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Asfand