CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 13

Central Punjab (CEP) will take on Sindh (SIN) in the 13th match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, September 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CEP vs SIN Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Central Punjab are yet to win a game in the National T20 Cup, losing four in four and occupying the last spot in the points table. They lost their last match against Northern by just three runs. Sindh, on the other hand, have won two out of their four games and are third in the standings. They will head into the contest on the back of a six-wicket loss to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CEP vs SIN Match Details, National T20 Cup

The National T20 Cup’s 13th match will be played on September 6 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST.

CEP vs SIN, National T20 Cup, Match 13

Date and Time: 6th September 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

CEP vs SIN Pitch Report

The track at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. Two out of the three National T20 Cup matches played at the venue have been won by the chasing sides.

Last 3 matches (National T20 Cup)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 113

Average second-innings score: 114

CEP vs SIN Form Guide (National T20 Cup)

Central Punjab: L-L-L-L

Sindh: L-L-W-W

CEP vs SIN probable playing 11s for today’s match

CEP injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CEP Probable Playing 11

Ahmed Shehzad, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Akhlaq, Qasim Akram, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Ali Asfand, Ahmed Daniyal.

SIN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SIN Probable Playing 11

Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Saad Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mehmood, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan.

CEP vs SIN Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sarfaraz Ahmed (4 matches, 106 runs, Strike Rate: 126.19)

Sarfaraz has scored 106 runs in four National T20 Cup matches in addition to taking five catches.

Top Batter Pick

Tayyab Tahir (4 matches, 181 runs, Strike Rate: 145.97)

Tahir is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 181 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 145.97.

Top All-rounder pick

Saad Khan (4 matches, 115 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 123.66 and Economy Rate: 13)

Saad has mustered 115 runs in four National T20 Cup matches at a strike rate of 123.66.

Top Bowler pick

Ahmed Daniyal (4 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.29)

Daniyal has bowled excellently, scalping eight wickets, including a four-wicket haul, in four matches at an economy rate of 9.29.

CEP vs SIN match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Saad Khan

Saad has smashed 115 runs at a strike rate of 123.66, while also scalping one crucial wicket in four matches.

Shoaib Malik

Malik has played only two games so far, scoring 19 runs and also bowling a few overs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Saim Ayub 146 runs in 4 matches Saad Khan 115 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches Ahmed Daniyal 8 wickets in 4 matches AMir Hamza 6 wickets in 4 matches Tayyab Tahir 181 runs in 4 matches

CEP vs SIN match expert tips

Saad Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the CEP vs SIN game.

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 13, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Shoaib Malik (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Sharjeel Khan (vc), Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir

All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Saad Khan

Bowlers: Mir Hamza, Zahid Mehmood, Ahmed Daniyal

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Team , Match 13, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Shoaib Malik (vc), Ahmed Shehzad, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Saad Khan (c)

Bowlers: Mir Hamza, Sohail Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Asfand

