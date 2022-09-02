CEP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will see Central Punjab (CEP) locking horns with Southern Punjab (SOP) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Friday, September 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CEP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Central Punjab haven't had a great start to the National T20 Cup 2022 as they have lost both of their last two matches. Southern Punjab, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches against Balochistan by 21 runs.

Central Punjab will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Southern Punjab has a better squad and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CEP vs SOP Match Details

The eighth match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played on September 2 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 2.30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CEP vs SOP, Match 8

Date and Time: September 2, 2022, 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a total of 316 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

CEP vs SOP Form Guide

CEP - L L

SOP - L W

CEP vs SOP Probable Playing XI

CEP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ahmed Shehzad, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Faheem Ashraf (c), Junaid Ali (wk), Muhammad Faizan, Usama Mir, Ali Asfand, Ahmed Daniyal, Irfan Khan.

SOP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Moinuddin, Zain Abbas, Sharoon Siraj, Agha Salman, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid.

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Ashraf (2 matches, 16 runs)

Z Ashraf is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to bounce back in today's match and play a crucial knock.

Batters

S Siraj (2 matches, 93 runs)

S Siraj and S Maqsood are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Tahir played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Salman (2 matches, 4 runs, 3 wickets)

A Salman and M Imran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Ashraf is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Ilyas (2 matches, 60 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ilyas and S Gul. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Daniyal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CEP vs SOP match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ilyas

M Ilyas is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already smashed 60 runs and scalped three wickets in the last two matches.

S Gul

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for pacers, you can make S Gul the captain of the grand league teams. He has picked up five wickets and scored 11 runs in his last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CEP vs SOP, Match 8

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points S Gul 11 runs and 5 wickets 153 points M Ilyas 60 runs and 3 wickets 207 points A Salman 4 runs and 3 wickets 121 points A Daniyal 4 wickets 126 points S Siraj 93 runs 154 points

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Head to Head.

Wicketkeeper: Z Ashraf

Batters: S Maqsood, S Siraj, A Shehzad, T Tahir

All-rounders: A Salman, M Imran, F Ashraf

Bowlers: S Gul, A Daniyal, M Ilyas

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Grand League.

Wicketkeeper: Z Ashraf

Batters: S Maqsood, S Siraj, I Khan, T Tahir

All-rounders: A Salman, M Imran, F Ashraf

Bowlers: S Gul, W Riaz, M Ilyas

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das