CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 13th, 2020

Central Punjab locks horns with Southern Punjab in Match 24 of the National T20 Cup. Both teams have found it difficult to get going in the league and find themselves fourth and sixth on the table. Things could change before the start of play, however, as a Sindh victory in the first game of the day would take Central Punjab out of semi-final places.

A victory in this game is vital for both teams. More so for Southern Punjab, as a defeat could see them knocked out of contention for the semi-finals. A win for Central Punjab would help them up the pressure on both Sindh and Balochistan, who are not necessarily sure of a top-four spot anymore.

Squads to choose from

Central Punjab

Babar Azam (captain), Saad Nasim (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali (subject to fitness), Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper).

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Punjab

Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Usman Qadir, Qasim Akram, Nasim Shah, Sohaibullah, Bilal Asif and Irfan Khan.

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.

Match Details

Match: Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab

Date: 13th October at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

With an average score in the range of 170, the Pindi Club Ground has been kind to batsmen in the National T20 Cup so far. However, the pacers have been able to extract swing from the surface, and thus, have fared better than the spinners.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Akmal, S Maqsood, A Shafiq, Khushdil-Shah, M Ilyas, H Talat, A Yamin, Q Akram, U Qadir, E Adil, Z Gohar.

Captain: Khushdil Shah Vice-captain: K Akmal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ashraf, S Masood, A Shafiq, Khushdil-Shah, M Ilyas, H Talat, A Yamin, Q Akram, U Qadir, E Adil and Sohaibullah.

Captain: H Talat Vice-captain: U Qadir