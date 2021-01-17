CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Pakistan One Day Cup Match – Jan 18th, 2021

Central Punjab will lock horns with Southern Punjab in the upcoming game of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2020/21 at Karachi.

Both sides come into this fixture on the back of a victory. Central Punjab bowled out Balochistan for 213 runs and chased down the total with four wickets in hand.

Southern Punjab, on the other hand, recorded a massive win over Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The latter batted first and posted a total of 316 runs on the board, which seemed to be a piece of cake for the Southern Punjab side, as they chased the target with eight wickets and 57 balls remaining.

With both teams going strong in the ongoing edition of the league, they are set to battle it out on Monday for first place in the points table.

Pakistan One Day Cup: Squads to choose from

Central Punjab

Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shan (wk), Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood.

Southern Punjab

Advertisement

Sohaib Maqsood (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Aamer Yamin, Aaron Summers, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Umar Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Waqar Hussain, Zahid Mahmood, Zain Abbas and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Predicted Playing XI

Central Punjab

Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Mohammad Saad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Saad Nasim, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Qasim Akram, Bilal Asif, Waqas Mahmood, Ahmed Bashir and Sohaibullah.

Southern Punjab

Sohaib Maqsood (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Aamer Yamin, Aaron Summers, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Saif Badar, Umar Siddiq Khan, Waqar Hussain and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Match Details

Match: Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, Match 17

Date: January 18, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the NBP Sports Complex has played in favor of both batsmen and bowlers. Pacers as well as spinners have dominated the proceedings, being able to find the right line and length.

However, the batters always seem to have the last laugh, as the pitch is known to be good enough to chase any kind of total. Thus, captains should opt to field if they win the toss.

Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Pakistan One Day Cup: CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Sohaib Maqsood, Rizwan Hussain, Mukhtar Ahmed, Bilal Asif, Saad Nasim, Ahmed Bashir, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq and Waqas Maqsood.

Captain: Sohaib Maqsood Vice-Captain: Saad Nasim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Akhlaq, Tayyab Tahir, Sohaib Maqsood, Rizwan Hussain, Mukhtar Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Saad Nasim, Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shafiq and Mohammad Imran.

Captain: Muhammad Akhlaq, Vice-Captain: Ahmed Safi Abdullah