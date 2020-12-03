CK vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 4th, 2020

Match 11 of the Lanka Premier League has the Colombo Kings taking on the Jaffna Stallions at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

The Jaffna Stallions have been the team to beat with four wins in four games. While their captain Thisara Perera has been in fine form with the bat, the likes of Avishka Fernando and Shoaib Malik have also come up with the goods on a regular basis.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Usman Shinwari have been extremely important for the Stallions too, and have seven wickets each to their names.

While the Stallions are clear favorites to make it five out of five, the Colombo Kings have also been impressive this season. With two wins in three games, the Kings are still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

However, they would love to bounce back to winnings ways after coming up short against Dambulla Viiking earlier this week. With players like Andre Russell and Angelo Mathews in their ranks - who are capable of turning matches in an instant - you cannot underestimate the Kings' chances in this fixture.

With two valuable points up for grabs, another entertaining game of cricket beckons as the fight for the top two spots intensifies in the Lanka Premier League.

Squads to choose from

Colombo Kings

Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadiq, Dhammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Thikshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayke, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayake, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans.

Jaffna Stallions

Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kanagarathinam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

Predicted Playing 11

Colombo Kings

Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Angelo Mathews, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Dhammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Jaffna Stallions

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Tom Moores, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Suranga Lakmal and Duanne Olivier.

Match Details

Match: Colombo Kings vs. Jaffna Stallions, Match 11

Date: 4th December 2020, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, with scores of over 170 being scored regularly. The pacers are getting some help off the surface, resulting in a few wickets in the powerplay overs.

However, the spinners should come into play as the match progresses with some turn on offer. Both teams will ideally want to bat first, with 170 being an ideal score at this venue.

CK vs. JS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CK vs. JS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Chandimal, T Moores, A Russell, L Evans, S Malik, T Perera, W Hasaranga, A Mathews, D Olivier, Q Ahmad and S Lakmal

Captain: A Russell, Vice-Captain: T Moores

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Udana, T Moores, A Russell, L Evans, A Fernando, T Perera, D de Silva, A Mathews, D Olivier, Q Ahmad, and U Khan Shinwari

Captain: A Fernando, Vice-Captain: A Mathews