CK vs KT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Nov 26th, 2020

Colombo Kings take on Kandy Tuskers in the season opener of the Lanka Premier League at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Thursday.

The Colombo Kings are the early favourites to go all the way in the Lanka Premier League, with the likes of Andre Russell and Laurie Evans set to don their jersey. Apart from their overseas stars, there is no dearth of quality in their local contingent, with Dinesh Chandimal and Isuru Udana holding the fort for them.

Their opponents, Kandy Tuskers, aren't too far behind as they have their Sri Lankan stars Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera leading the way at the top of their order. Like the Kings, the Tuskers also have a lot of talent in their overseas ranks, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz one to watch out for in the Lanka Premier League.

With a well-balanced side, the Tuskers will fancy their chances of a win although they could be in for a tough time against Andre Russell and co. Nevertheless, both teams will be raring to take the field in what should be a great start to the Lanka Premier League in Hambantota.

Lanka Premier League: Squads to choose from

Colombo Kings

Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans.

Kandy Tuskers

Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Nishan Madushka, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamindu Mendis, Kaveesha Anjula, Lasith Emuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Vishwa Fernando, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brendon Taylor, Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn.

Predicted Playing-11

Colombo Kings

D Bell-Drummond, D Chandimal, A Mathews, L Evans, A Russell, A Aponso, A Priyanjan, Q Ahmad, I Udana, D Chameera and J Vandersay.

Kandy Tuskers

R Gurbaz, K Perera, K Mendis, A Gunaratne, B Taylor, S Prasanna, L Embuldeniya, Naveen-ul-Haq, I Pathan, K Mendis, N Pradeep and V Fernando.

Match Details

Match: Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers, Match 1

Date: 26th November, 2020; at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Hambantota in the Lanka Premier League should be a good one to bat on, as there could be some swing on offer for the bowlers. Nevertheless, the batsmen should be able to play their natural games from ball one, and the spinners are not expected to get much turn. Wickets in hand could be key for both sides, with scores of 160-170 fairly common at this venue. Both teams will look to chase in this Lanka Premier League game, as dew could play a part later on in the game.

CK vs KT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CK vs KT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Laurie Evans, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Russell, Seekuge Prasanna, Dushmanta Chameera, Isuru Udana, Naveen ul Haq and Qais Ahmad.

Captain: Kusal Perera. Vice-Captain: Andre Russell.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Laurie Evans, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Russell, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Naveen ul Haq and Qais Ahmad.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-Captain: Laurie Evans.