COL vs JAF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lankan NSL One-Day, Match 9

Colombo (COL) will lock horns with Jaffna (JAF) in the ninth match of the Sri Lankan NSL One-Day tournament at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Tuesday.

Colombo are third in the points table, having won two out of their three matches. They defeated Kandy by six wickets in their previous game. Jaffna, on the other hand, are currently placed atop the standings, winning two out of their three matches. They registered a convincing win over Galle by 88 runs in their last match.

COL vs JAF Probable Playing 11 Today

COL XI

Kusal Mendis (WK), Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilakha, Sammu Ashan, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Kalana Perera, Prabath Jayasuriya, Himesh Ramanayake.

JAF XI

Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Lahiru Thirimanne, Damitha Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Santhush Gunathilaka, Nimanda Madushanka, Ravindu Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Match Details

COL vs JAF, Sri Lankan NSL One-Day 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 1st February 2022, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground is a balanced one with equal support for both the batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 270 runs.

Today’s COL vs JAF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Samarawickrama has been in decent touch in the last couple of matches. He has scored 91 runs in three games at a strike rate of 89.21.

Batters

Lahiru Thirimanne: Thirimanne is an explosive top-order batter who has scored 84 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 72.41.

Dimuth Karunaratne: Karunaratne can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 63 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 96.92.

All-rounders

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his side. He has racked up 150 runs and also has seven wickets to his name in three matches.

Lahiru Madushanka: Madushanka can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with his all-round skills. He has scalped four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.26.

Bowlers

Nuwan Pradeep: Pradeep will lead Jaffna's attack on Wednesday. He has scalped two wickets in as many matches at an economy of 5.92.

Prabath Jayasuriya: Jayasuriya is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 4.22.

Top 5 best players to pick in COL vs JAF Dream11 prediction team

Jeffrey Vandersay (JAF) - 67 points

Lahiru Thirimanne (JAF) - 66 points

Dhananjaya de Silva (JAF) - 42 points

Nuwan Pradeep (JAF) - 33 points

Sadeera Samarawickrama (JAF) - 25 points

Important Stats for COL vs JAF Dream11 prediction team

Jeffrey Vandersay: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.26

Lahiru Thirimanne: 84 runs in 3 matches; SR - 72.41

Dhananjaya de Silva: 152 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 98.70 and ER - 4.56

Nuwan Pradeep: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.92

Sadeera Samarawickrama: 91 runs in 3 matches; SR - 89.21

COL vs JAF Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lankan NSL One-Day)

COL vs JAF Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ishan Jayaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sammu Ashan, Nuwan Pradeep, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kalana Perera.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Dimuth Karunaratne.

COL vs JAF Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Lahiru Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sammu Ashan, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeffrey Vandersay, Prabath Jayasuriya.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Lahiru Thirimanne.

Edited by Samya Majumdar