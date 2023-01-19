COV vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BPL 2023, Match 17

The Comilla Victorians (COV) will take on Dhaka Dominators (DD) in the 17th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the COV vs DD Dream11 prediction.

The Comilla Victorians have not had a great start to their campaign as they lost their first three games. However, they have turned the tide and have won their last two matches, including one against table-toppers Sylhet Strikers. Meanwhile, Dhaka Dominators won their first game before suffering three successive losses.

COV vs DD Match Details, BPL 2023

The 17th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 between Comilla Victorians and Dhaka Dominators will be played on January 19 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COV vs DD, Match 17, BPL 2023

Date & Time: January 19th 2023, 1 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming: Fancode

COV vs DD Pitch Report

The track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram has been a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score in this year’s BPL at the venue being 149. 75 percent of the games have been won by teams batting second.

COV vs DD Form Guide (BPL 2023)

Comilla Victorians: W, W, L, L, L

Dhaka Dominators: L, L, L, W

COV vs DD Probable Playing 11 today

Comilla Victorians team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Comilla Victorians Probable Playing XI: Litton Das (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Mukidul Islam.

Dhaka Dominators team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Dhaka Dominators Probable Playing XI: Dilshan Munaweera, Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Nasir Hossain (c), Robin Das, Ariful Haque, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Irshad.

Today’s COV vs DD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (3 matches, 70 runs)

Mohammad Rizwan has had some good starts in BPL 2023, scoring 70 runs at a strike rate of 109.37.

Top Batter Pick

Khushdil Shah (5 matches, 57 runs, 6 wickets)

Khushdil Shah has taken six wickets in four innings at an economy rate of 6.56. He has also scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 121.27.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mosaddek Hossain (5 matches, 57 runs, 3 wickets)

Mosaddek Hossain has chipped in with 57 runs in addition to taking three wickets at an economy rate of 7.66.

Top Bowler Pick

Al-Amin Hossain (4 matches, 7 wickets)

Al-Amin Hossain has been expensive with the ball but has been amongst the wickets. He has picked up seven scalps in four games at a strike rate of 11.1

COV vs DD match captain and vice-captain choices

Nasir Hossain (4 matches, 149 runs, 4 wickets)

Nasir Hossain has been superb with both the bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 149 runs at an average of 49.66 and a strike rate of 120.16. He has also taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.10.

Litton Das (5 matches, 160 runs)

Litton Das did not have a great start to the tournament as he mustered just 18 runs in the two first innings. But his last three scores read 32, 40, and 70 as he boasts a strike rate of 150.94.

5 Must-picks with player stats for COV vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nasir Hossain 149 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Litton Das 160 runs in 5 matches Khushdil Shah 57 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches Al-Amin Hossain 7 wickets in 4 matches Mohammad Rizwan 70 runs in 3 matches

COV vs DD match expert tips

Top-order batters and all-rounders could be the key. Thus, the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das, Khushdil Shah, and Nasir Hossain will be the ones to watch out for.

COV vs DD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

COV vs DD Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Litton Das (vc), Ariful Haque, Usman Ghani, Khushdil Shah

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain (c), Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mukidul Islam

COV vs DD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

COV vs DD Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Litton Das, Ariful Haque, Khushdil Shah (c)

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed (vc), Tanvir Islam, Mukidul Islam

