COV vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League, Match 22

Comilla Victorians will be up against Dhaka Dominators in the 22nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the COV vs DD Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Comilla Victorians have won three out of their six matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Dhaka Dominators by 33 runs.

Dhaka Dominators, on the other hand, have won only one out of their six matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Fortune Barishal by 13 runs.

COV vs DD Match Details

The 22nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League will be played on January 23 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh. The match is set to start at 6:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COV vs DD, Bangladesh Premier League, Match 22

Date and Time: 23 January, 2022, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh

COV vs DD Pitch Report

The track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 150

COV vs DD Form Guide (Last match)

Comilla Victorians: W

Dhaka Dominators: L

COV vs DD probable playing 11s for today’s match

COV Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

COV Probable Playing 11

Imrul Kayes (c), Litton Das (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Jaker Ali, Abu Hider, Tanvir Islam, Mukidul Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Johnson Charles.

DD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

DD Probable Playing 11

Nasir Hossain (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Jubair Hossain, Ariful Haque, Amir Hamza, Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mohammad, Imran Randhawa, Robin Das.

COV vs DD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mohammad Rizwan (4 matches, 125 runs, Strike Rate: 112.61)

Rizwan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 112.61 in four matches.

Top Batter pick

Liton Das (6 matches, 160 runs, Strike Rate: 148.15)

Liton has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. He has scored 160 runs at a strike rate of 148.15 in six matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Nasir Hossain (6 matches, 7 wickets and 269 runs, Economy Rate: 7.36 and Strike Rate: 131.22)

Nasir is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 269 runs at a strike rate of 131.22 in six matches, while also picking up seven wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Tanvir Islam (4 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.75)

Tanvir can keep things tight and pick up wickets at regular intervals. He has picked up eight wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 5.75.

COV vs DD match captain and vice-captain choices

Nasir Hossain

Nasir is a no-brainer choice for captaincy in this match. He has scored 269 runs while picking up seven wickets in six matches.

Mohammad Rizwan

Rizwan could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Monday. He has scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 112.61 in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players' stats for COV vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nasir Hossain: 269 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches

Khushdil Shah: 6 wickets and 121 runs in 6 matches

Liton Das: 160 runs in 6 matches

Tanvir Islam: 8 wickets in 4 matches

Mohammad Mithun: 157 runs in 6 matches

COV vs DD match expert tips

Nasir Hossain could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

COV vs DD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head to Head League

COV vs DD Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

COV vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Mithun

Batters: Khushdil Shah, Liton Das, Usman Ghani

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Tanvir Islam, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed

COV vs DD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

COV vs DD Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

COV vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Mithun

Batters: Khushdil Shah, Liton Das, Usman Ghani, Johnson Charles

All-rounders: Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasir Hossain

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Tanvir Islam.

