COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 16

The 16th game of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will see the Comilla Victorians (COV) square off against the Sylhet Strikers (SYL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Comilla Victorians are currently fifth in the points table. They have played four matches in the tournament and lost three of them. Meanwhile, the Sylhet Strikers are having a great time, having won all five of their matches in the tournament. They are currently at the top of the points table.

The two teams have already played once in the tournament. The encounter was won by the Sylhet Strikers by five wickets.

COV vs SYL Match Details

The 16th game of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 17 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 6.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DD vs SYL, Match 16

Date and Time: January 17, 2023; 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

COV vs SYL, Pitch Report

The deck at the Zahur Ahmed Stadium looked good for batting at the beginning of the tournament. But as the matches have gone by, run scoring has become difficult. The pitch will have something in it for players of all trades and a exciting competition can be expected.

Last five matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 4

Average score batting first: 146

Average score batting second: 145

COV vs SYL Form Guide

COV - L L L W

SYL - W W W W W

COV vs SYL Probable Playing XIs

COV Team/Injury News

No major updates.

COV Probable Playing XI

Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan, Imrul Kayes, Khushdil Shah, Jaker Ali Anek, Abu Hider, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Mukidul Islam, and Tanvir Islam.

SYL Team /Injury News

No Major Updates.

SYL Probable Playing XI

Mohammad Haris, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Musfiqur Rahim, Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, and Nazmul Islam.

COV vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan (2 Matches, 55 Runs)

Mohammad Rizwan enjoys batting in the T20 format. he has impeccable consistency and has also got rid of his slump in form in the last match. He is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

Najmul Hossian Shanto (2 Matches, 179 Runs)

Najmul Hossain Shanto opens the innings for the Sylhet Strikers and is a very stable batter at the top. He has been in good form in this tournament and hence is a great pick for this match from the batter's category.

All-rounders

Imad Wasim (5 Matches, 7 Wickets)

Imad Wasim is bowling some important overs in the middle phase of the innings. His ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures along with his batting ability lower down the order makes him a great pick from the all-rounders category.

Bowler

Mohammad Amir (5 Matches, 7 Wickets)

Mohammad Amir has been one of the main reasons for the wonderful run of the Sylhet Strikers this season. He is picking up wickets with the new ball and also in the death overs. He is the best and safest pick from the bowlers category.

COV vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices

Najmul Hossain Shanto

His consistent form in the tournament makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the team. Shanto's presence will ensure some guaranteed points for the team.

Khusdil Shah

Khushdil Shah has played some impactful knocks for Comilla in this tournament. His good striking form and also the uncanny knack of picking up wickets in the tournament makes him a great point multiplier for the match.

Five Must-Picks for COV vs SYL, Match 16

Players Stats Fantasy Points Najmul Hossain Shanto 179 runs in 5 matches 293 Mushfiqur Rahim 90 runs in 5 matches 190 Khushdil Shah 54 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches 276 Imad Wasim 7 wickets in 5 matches 261 Mohammad Amir 7 wickets in 5 matches 239

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Expert Tips

The pitch has been good for bowling, especially in the first innings. So, bowlers who bowl in the opening overs from the team that is chasing can be crucial picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Khushdil Shah, Tawhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Mosaddek Hossain, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Amir, Mustafizur Rahman

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Khushdil Shah, Tawhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Mosaddek Hossain, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Amir, Mustafizur Rahman

Poll : 0 votes