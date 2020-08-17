CPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy options from each team 

The eighth edition of the Caribbean Premier League is set to be played from August 18th to September 10th. Owing to the coronavirus-induced break, the tournament is set to be played only in Trinidad and Tobago in two venues: The Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Queen Park's Oval.

This is the first major T20 tournament to be held since the coronavirus pandemic, and fans will no doubt be excited to see their favourite stars back in action. A bonus comes in the form of the CPL Fantasy League, which makes watching the games more exciting.

On that note, let's now take a look at the best fantasy options from each team.

Best options for CPL Fantasy 2020 from each team

Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunil Narine is the best option from TKR

1) Lendl Simmons (BAT)- 9.5 Credits: The Windies opener opened the batting for TKR and was the second-highest run-scorer last season. He's expected to feature in every game and is worth paying 9.5 Credits for.

2) Sunil Narine (ALL)- 10 Credits: Sunil Narine is the most expensive TKR player but he's worth the price. He opens the batting and can score some quick runs. He's also a very consistent bowler and is expected to pick up wickets. His high ceiling for points takes him above Bravo and Pollard in the priority picks from TKR.

3) Ali Khan (BOW)- 8 Credits: The United States left-arm quick will be the lead pacer for TKR along with DJ Bravo. Though he tends to leak runs, he has the knack of picking up wickets and is a good budget option at 8 Credits.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King had a great CPL 2019.

1) Brandon King (BAT)- 9 Credits: Brandon King is undoubtedly the best pick from GAW and a must-have whenever the side is playing. He opened the batting for the team and was the highest run-scorer last season. Expect big scores and a lot of points from him this season as well.

2) Chris Green (ALL)- 8.5 Credits: Chris Green is one of the primary spin bowlers for GAW and was the second-highest wicket-taker for the side last season. He's also handy with the bat and is a good option to pick at 8.5 Credits.

3) Imran Tahir (BOW)- 9.5 Credits: Imran Tahir was sensational last season and finished as the highest wicket-taker for GAW. He's guaranteed to pick up wickets in every game and is the best bowling option from the side.

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan has played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL.

1) Johnson Charles (WK)- 9.5 Credits: Johnson Charles was the highest run-scorer for champions Barbados Tridents last season. He's a very steady batsman and is very consistent with his performances. At 9.5 Credits, he's a solid option to pick for your fantasy team.

2) Raymon Reifer (BOW)- 8.5 Credits: Raymon Reifer was the joint highest-second wicket-taker for the Tridents last season. The left-arm pacer is a proven wicket-taker who also made some handy contributions with the bat.

3) Rashid Khan (BOW)- 9.5 Credits: Rashid Khan is a must-have when it comes to the Barbados Tridents. The leg-spinner is sure to pick up many wickets and is a very capable batsman as well. He offers great value at 9.5 Credits.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis is one to watch out for.

1) Evin Lewis (BAT)- 10 Credits: Evin Lewis is likely to open the batting for the Patriots. The Windies opener had a good season in 2019 and was in great form for the national team before the pandemic. He's set to open the batting this season as well and can make some big scores and get you points.

2) Sohail Tanvir (ALL)- 9 Credits: Pakistan bowling all-rounder Sohail Tanvir is a good option from the Patriots at 9 Credits. He missed last season due to an injury but has a great CPL record nevertheless. He can pick up wickets and score some handy runs and is a consistent source of points.

3) Sheldon Cottrell (BOW)- 9 Credits: Sheldon Cottrell was SKN's best bowler last season and is set to be the lead pacer this season as well. He's expected to pick up wickets in every game and can produce a steady stream of points.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell will no doubt be the best option from the Tallawahs.

1) Glenn Phillips (BAT)- 9.5 Credits: Glenn Phillips was the Tallawahs' best batsman last season and was very consistent with his performances. He opens the batting and can add a lot of points to your fantasy team.

2) Andre Russell (ALL)- 10.5 Credits: This is a no-brainer. Andre Russell has the highest points ceiling of any player in this team, and no price is too high to get him in your team. He can rack up the points this season.

3) Carlos Brathwaite (ALL)- 9 Credits: Our next pick is another all-rounder due to the uncertainty over which bowlers will be regular starters. Carlos Brathwaite is likely to contribute more with the ball, but he's certainly not a bad batsman either. He's priced fairly and can get you good points at 9 Credits.

St Lucia Zouks

Cornwall is the best Fantasy option from the St Lucia Zouks.

1) Leniko Boucher (WK)- 8.5 Credits: Young Leniko Boucher is a good cut-price option from the Zouks. He played for the Tridents last season and impressed with the limited opportunities he got. He's a good differential pick for your fantasy XI.

2) Rahkeem Cornwall (ALL)- 9 Credits: Rahkeem Cornwall is a must-have when it comes to the Zouks. He opens the batting for the side and is very aggressive in his approach. He's also one of the bowling options for the side, though his workload could be reduced by the arrival of Mohammad Nabi.

3) Mohammad Nabi (ALL)- 10 Credits: Mohammad Nabi is expected to be the main spinner for the Zouks. He's also good with the bat and is likely to do well in both departments. He's a bit pricey at 10 Credits, but he has the potential to justify the price tag.