Cricket Fantasy with a twist: What if you didn’t have to choose 11 players?

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 118 // 23 Sep 2019, 13:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pick 5 Batsmen only on BalleBaazi

Have you ever dreamt of playing a cricket fantasy league or been a part of one such game? Are you wary of selecting a complete team because you just are an expert in predicting best batsmen or best bowlers? Do you just want to make a team of either only bowlers or only batsmen? If any of your answers are in affirmative, you now have a solution for that and your solution is the BalleBaazi app.

BalleBaazi.com, the fastest-growing fantasy cricket app, gives you the leverage to select a team as per your preferences. You can select from a range of leagues where you can participate and win as per your preference. The best part of this platform is that you can play a league where you have to select only five best performing batsmen or bowlers through different games.

Let’s take a look at these two innovations in fantasy gaming:

Batting Fantasy

Batting Fantasy league allows you to select 5 best batsmen and participate in the game. The performance of these 5 batsmen will decide the points you earn and the player with the highest total points wins the game and rewards.

In this league, you have to select a total of five batsmen from both teams in such a way that not more than three players are from one team.

To select the team, you would have 45 credits in your bank. You will accumulate points based on the batsmen’s batting performance. In this game, you get the privilege to select both wicketkeepers as well. The more your accumulated points are at the end of the game, more are your chances of winning the game.

Bowling Fantasy

If you believe your understanding of bowling is better than batting or the whole sport, the Bowling Fantasy league is for you. This league allows you to select 5 best bowlers for the match with not more than 3 bowlers from one team. A total of 45 credits are allowed to select the best bowling combination.

The performance of a bowler and his fielding accumulates points in this league. You will not be able to select any of the wicketkeepers in this league. The person with the highest points at the end of the match will be declared the winner and will win the prize.

The captain and vice-captain have to be selected in both leagues as well. The captain accumulates points at a rate of 2X whereas the vice-captain adds points at a rate of 1.5X in both Batting fantasy and Bowling Fantasy.

Try BalleBaazi Now!

Sponsored by one of the greatest middle-order batsmen of Indian cricket, Yuvraj Singh, BalleBaazi.com provides you the best opportunity to win big based on your cricketing knowledge and prediction capabilities. It has other leagues as well where you can participate in the game at a nominal fee of ₹ 49 and win up to ₹ 15 lakh. So if you have not downloaded the BalleBaazi app, do it now and start playing the fantasy game and make huge money right away.