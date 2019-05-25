Cricket World Cup Fantasy Team: Best pick from each country

Buttler, Kohli, and Maxwell can be hot picks of CWC 2019

Introduction of various fantasy leagues has given a chance to all the cricket fans to test their cricketing knowledge by making their own teams. And with the best players from the best teams being in action in the World Cup, the fans will be working overtime to put their best foot forward and select players that can earn them maximum points.

With so many high profile players on the show the fans are going to be spoiled for choices. We are going to make their task a little simple by picking one player from each side that can earn maximum points.

Picking players in the fantasy teams depends on a lot of factors apart from mere cricketing skills of the player. Consistency is a major factor that should be considered while picking a player in the fantasy team. Another important point to be taken into account is that the selected player should get maximum chance to score points. For example, an opening batsman, more often than not, earns you more points than a lower order batsman.

Talking on those lines, an all-rounder is active in both the innings, which gives him two chances to create impact and eventually earn points. Keeping in mind all these points, here is a list of best picks from each side who can earn maximum fantasy points.

#10 Afghanistan - Rashid Khan

Batsmen all around the world have found it difficult to deal with Rashid Khan. The young Afghan is a wicket-taker which means he can get you more points. Also, he is supposed to bat at number seven in the World Cup which means extra points for batting.

#9 Sri Lanka - Thisara Perera

Sri Lanka's World Cup squad does not inspire much confidence. Thisara Perera is perhaps the only player who has been in decent form and can make an impact with both bat and ball. Perera might be expensive with the ball but can pick up wickets.

With the bat too, he can hit some lusty blows.

