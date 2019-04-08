CSA T20 Challenge 2019: Match 4, Knights vs Warriors: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 9th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After the first round of fixtures in the CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Warriors stand tall at the top of the table after an impressive win over Titans albeit through D/L Method. They now face the Knights at the Diamond Oval with another win for the taking. The Knights, on the other hand, were outplayed by a formidable Dolphins side and will look to take advantage of their home support and restart their campaign after a false start.

With a number of youngsters taking centre-stage on Tuesday, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Knights:

Petrus van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Andries Gous, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Grant Mokoena, Tshepo Ntuli, Keegan Petersen, Rudi Second, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jacques Snyman, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Romano Terblanche, Eddie Leie, Marchant de Lange, Ottniel Baartman

Warriors:

JJ Smuts, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Clyde Fortuin, Colin Ackermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, Sinethemba Qeshile

Playing XI Updates:

Knights:

No changes are expected of the Knights as they seek continuity with their team selections. Their middle order of Gous, Second and van Biljon is crucial to their fortunes with their explosive opening pair of Swanepoel and Kruger blowing hot and cold due to their aggressive nature.

The bowling unit looks fairly settled with van Schalkwyk and McLaren leading the way for them

Possible XI: Kruger, Swanepoel, Kruger, Gous, Biljon, Mokoena, McLaren, Dry, Schalkwyk, Leie and Mnyaka.

Warriors:

After an impressive win against hot-favourites Titans, Warriors should field the same side with Gihahn Cloete and Matthew Breetzke in good form at the top of the order. The trio of Birch, Magala and Sipalma have been in great form throughout the season and should be key against a relatively inexperienced batting unit in Knights.

The presence of Qeshile and captain, Smuts in the middle order adds more strength to a well-rounded team, entering this match as the favourites.

Possible XI: Cloete, Breetzke, Marais, Smuts, Qeshile, Ngoepe, Nyaku, de Klerk, Birch, Magala and Sipalma

Match Details:

Knights vs Warriors, CSA T20 Challenge 2019, Match 4

9th April 2019, 9:30 PM IST

Diamond Oval, Kimberly

Pitch Report:

Pacers are going to be crucial on this pitch with a lot swing and pace on offer. The powerplay overs are going to hold key in this contest and is where either team could lose the plot in search of quick runs or wickets.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sinethemba Qeshile's form over the last few months holds him in good stead and should be preferred over Andries Gous, although he isn't a bad option to choose from the Knights.

Batsmen: Gihahn Cloete and Rudi Second are the best batsmen in their respective sides and should be pivotal to their fortunes, making them must have picks for this contest. With experience on his side, Petrus van Biljon could also be handy with a few boundaries in the middle while Marco Marais is also a viable option to complete the fantasy team.

All-rounders: Openers, Swanepoel and Kruger are more than capable of dealing damage in the powerplay overs and should be picked in the side along with veteran, Jon Jon Smuts. Smuts didn't get a chance to showcase his abilities in the previous game due to rain but should be backed to put in a match-winning performance on Tuesday.

Bowlers: Two of Magala, Birch and Sipalma is a must while Shadley van Schalkwyk is the best wicket-taking option to have in the side from the Knights bowling unit. Eddie Leie is also a good option instead of the pace of Schalkwyk if required.

Captain: Smuts and Cloete are in very good form and are the main candidates for captaincy while Rudi Second's form towards the end of the Momentum One Day Cup 2019 could also force his selection as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Gihahn Cloete, Marco Marais, Petrus van Biljon, Rudi Second, Patrick Kruger, Aubrey Swanepoel, Sisanda Magala, Shadley van Schalkwyk and Lutho Sipalma. Captain: JJ Smuts

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Gihahn Cloete, Marco Marais, Grant Mokoena, Rudi Second, Jon Jon Smuts, Ryan McLaren, Patrick Kruger, Lutho Sipalma, Andrew Birch and Eddie Leie. Captain: Rudi Second

