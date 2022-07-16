CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 21

The 21st match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see Dindigul Dragons (DD) take on the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Saturday, July 16.

Both Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies are in the running for a top-four finish with two wins each so far. While Dindigul Dragons have struggled for consistency, their big guns Hari Nishanth and Vishal Vaidhya have impressed at the top of the order. Defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies, meanwhile, have a strong roster to fall back on, with R Sai Kishore adding some much-needed depth and balance to the side. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracker of a game awaits in Coimbatore.

CSG vs DD Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

Vishal Vaidhya, Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), AG Pradeep, RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, K Monish, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, VP Diran and Rangaraj Suthesh.

CSG XI

Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier and R Alexander.

Match Details

CSG vs DD, TNPL 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: 16th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Pitch Report

Although this will be the second game of the day, the pitch should be a decent one to bat on. There could be some swing early on for the pacers, but the ball should skid on nicely on to the bat under the lights. The ball could hold up a touch as the match progresses, enticing bowlers to vary their pace and lengths accordingly. Chasing has been the preferred option upon winning the toss, with anything over 160 being a competitive total at the venue.

Today’s CSG vs DD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan has been in fine form of late, scoring a valuable fifty in the previous game against the Lyca Kovai Kings. Jagadeesan is an experienced campaigner who is consistently capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. With form in his side, Jagadeesan is a good addition to your CSG vs DD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

K Vishal Vaidhya: Vishal Vaidhya has been a revelation for Dindigul Dragons, scoring 194 runs at a strike rate of 136 at the top of the order. He has complemented his captain Hari Nishanth perfectly, taking on the pacers in the powerplay phase. Given the form that he is in at the moment, he is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Hari Nishanth: Hari Nishanth has been decent in this TNPL, scoring handy runs at the top of the order. While he has filled in as an extra bowler at times, it is his batting exploits that are bound to turn heads on the field. Given his experience and ability to score big runs, Hari Nishanth is a must-have in your CSG vs DD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

R Sai Kishore: Although he missed the first few games for CSG, R Sai Kishore has not missed a beat since returning to the side. While his bowling has been effective in the powerplay and middle overs, he has upped his game with the bat, scoring a match-winning 48 in the previous game against the Lyca Kovai Kings. With Sai Kishore capable of holding his own with both the bat and ball, he can be backed to put in another good performance today.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSG vs DD Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Warrier (CSG)

Vishal Vaidhya (DD)

N Jagadeesan (CSG)

Important stats for CSG vs DD Dream11 prediction team

N Jagadeesan - 116 runs in 4 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 29.00

R Sai Kishore - 3 wickets in 2 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 17.00

Hari Nishanth - 171 runs in 5 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 34.20

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

CSG vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, K Mani Bharathi, R Vivek, K Vishal Vaidhya, K Gandhi, H Nishanth, S Harish Kumar, R Sai Kishore, R Suthesh, M Silambarasan and S Warrier.

Captain: R Sai Kishore. Vice-captain: H Nishanth.

CSG vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, K Mani Bharathi, U Sasidev, K Vishal Vaidhya, K Gandhi, H Nishanth, S Harish Kumar, R Sai Kishore, R Alexander, M Silambarasan and K Monish.

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: H Nishanth.

