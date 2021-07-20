CSG vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s TNPL match - July 20th, 2021

Chepauk Super Gillies will square off against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in Match 2 of the TNPL 2021 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Super Gillies won the previous edition of the TNPL and will look to defend their title. The club has a balanced squad in all aspects of the game. Kaushik Gandhi and Narayan Jagadeesan will lead the batting unit, while Manimaran Siddharth, R Sai Kishore and Sandeep Warrier will be key bowlers in action.

Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, will rely on their pace bowling duo of Aswin Crist and M Mohammad to lead from the front in the TNPL 2021.

Squads to choose from

Chepauk Super Gillies

B Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Sathish, R Ram, Arvind, RS Jaganath Srinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Prakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, U Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Rahul D, Sandeep Warrier, Radhakrishnan S

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

S Dinesh, S Manigandan, RI Raajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist A, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, C Shriram, M Mohammed, Mohammed Ashik N, Affan Khader M, Adithya Giridhar, Saathiyaannaryan L, M Rooban Raj, Mohan Prasath S, Maan K Bafna, R Rajkumar, Natarajan ST, Ashwin Balaji S, and Dinesh Karthik.

Predicted Playing XI

Chepauk Super Gillies

Narayan Jagadeesan, Kaushik Gandhi (c), Nilesh Subramanian, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, R Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, R Alexander

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

M Mohammad (c), Aswin Crist, R Rajkumar, S Dinesh, Adhithya Giridhar, S Siddharth, P Francis Rokins, N Mohammad-Ashik, A Karippuswamy, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai

Match Details

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Match 2

Date & Time: 20th July 2021 at 7:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Pitch Report

In the season opener, the pitch played in favor of the batsmen as we witnessed some masterful batting from the Lyca Kovai Kings. The pacers had a slight edge over the spinners in the first match of the TNPL 2021. With the pitch expected to slow down, captains will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Narayan Jagadeesan, N Mohammad-Ashik, Kaushik Gandhi, S Siddharth, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Manimaran Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, M Mohammad, Aswin Crist, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier.

Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan, Vice-Captain: Manimaran Siddharth

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Narayan Jagadeesan, Nilesh Subramanian, Kaushik Gandhi, S Siddharth, S Dinesh, Manimaran Siddharth, A Karippuswamy, M Mohammad, K Gowtham Thamarai, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier.

Captain: M Mohammad, Vice-Captain: Kaushik Gandhi

