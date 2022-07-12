CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) take on the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Tuesday, July 12.

Lyca Kovai Kings, after a slow start to their TNPL 2022 campaign, have bounced back with a couple of solid wins. Shahrukh Khan and Co. have been brilliant with the ball, with the likes of Suresh Kumar and Sai Sudharsan also complementing with their batting exploits. However, they come across a star-studded Chepauk Super Gillies side who have won just one out of their three games so far. With Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan headlining the roster, they will start as the favorites. All in all, an entertaining game beckons with two valuable points up for grabs in Coimbatore.

CSG vs LKK Probable Playing 11 Today

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, Shahrukh Khan (c), Abhishek Tanwar, Balu Surya, R Divakar, U Mukilesh, S Ajith Ram and Krishnamoorthy Vignesh.

CSG XI

Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier and R Alexander.

Match Details

CSG vs LKK, TNPL 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 12th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Pitch Report

The pitch in Coimbatore is on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. There won't be much swing with the new ball, allowing batters to maximize the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play and look to make good use of the conditions. Wickets in hand will be crucial towards the backend of the innings, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s CSG vs LKK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan is one of the best batters on the Tamil Nadu circuit and has been part of the Chennai Super Kings for a few seasons now. A talented opener, Jagadeesan is known for his knack for scoring big runs and playing spin well. With the CSG opener due a big knock, he is handy pick in your CSG vs LKK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Ganga Sridhar Raju: Ganga Sridhar Raju has had his moments in TNPL 2022, but has failed to convert his starts into big ones. The star opener has a knack for providing fast starts in the powerplay overs and is also capable of batting deep into an innings. Given his experience and ability, he could be backed to come good in this fixture.

All-rounders

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan has had a lukewarm TNPL 2022 campaign so far. While he is yet to make an impact with the bat, the Lyca Kovai Kings captain has been sensational on the bowling front, picking up eight wickets in four matches. With his batting bound to come good at some point this season, Shahrukh becomes a must-have in your CSG vs LKK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

R Sai Kishore: R Sai Kishore is back for the Chepauk Super Gillies, but didn't have the best of outings against the Ruby Trichy Warriors. However, the conditions in Coimbatore will play into Kishore's hands, with him being a competent left-arm spinner in the powerplay and middle overs. Throwing his ability with the bat into the mix, Sai Kishore could be a brilliant addition to your CSG vs LKK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CSG vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

Sai Sudharsan (LKK)

Shahrukh Khan (LKK)

N Jagadeesan (CSG)

Important stats for CSG vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

Kaushik Gandhi - 84 runs in 3 TNPL 2022 matches, SR: 142.37

Shahrukh Khan - 8 wickets in 4 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 12.25

Sai Sudharsan - 88 runs in 4 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 40.00

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, U Sasidev, G Sridhar Raju, K Gandhi, S Sudharsan, S Khan, S Harish Kumar, U Mukilesh, R Sai Kishore, S Warrier and S Ajith Ram.

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: S Khan.

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, U Sasidev, G Sridhar Raju, K Gandhi, J Suresh Kumar, S Khan, S Harish Kumar, A Tanwar, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and K Vignesh.

Captain: G Sridhar Raju. Vice-captain: R Sai Kishore.

