CSXI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s Other Test match - July 20th, 2021

India will go head-to-head against County Select XI in a three-day warm-up game from July 20 - 22 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

The Indian side will be without Rishabh Pant, who tested positive for COVID-19. Wriddhiman Saha will also miss the match as a safety measure. The Indian keeper came in close contact with training assistant Dayanand Garan, who also tested positive. KL Rahul is likely to don the gloves.

Two international players will play for County Select XI during the tour match, James Bracey and Haseeb Hameed. All the youngsters will look to prove their mettle during the warm-up game against India.

Squads to choose from

County Select XI

Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).

India

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha.

Predicted Playing XI

County Select XI

James Bracey, Jake Libby, Haseeb Hameed, Will Rhodes, Zak Chappell, Craig Miles, Ethan Bamber, Jack Carson, Rob Yates, Liam Patterson-White, Rehan Ahmed.

India

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj.

Match Details

Match: County Select XI vs India

Date & Time: 20th - 22nd July 2021 at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Riverside Ground will favor both batsmen and bowlers. Both sides will look to make the best use of the given pitch conditions and steal victory in the warm-up game. As the wicket equally assists both parties, the toss might not play a role in the outcome of the match.

CSXI vs IND Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

CSXI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: James Bracey, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jake Libby, Haseeb Hameed, Will Rhodes, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Craig Miles, Ethan Bamber, Mohammed Siraj.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Ravi Ashwin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Haseeb Hameed, Will Rhodes, Zak Chappell, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Carson.

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja, Vice-Captain: Haseeb Hameed

