CUW vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019-20 Match - Jan 7th, 2020

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With zero chances of qualifying for the playoffs, Sylhet Thunder will try to end their BPL 2019-20 campaign on a high with a good performance against Cumilla Warriors. Both the teams had locked horns recently in Sylhet where the Warriors slayed their rivals in the Super Over.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Wiese were the biggest stars for Cumilla as their game-changing performances helped them emerge victorious. The Cumilla-based franchise still has a chance to make it to the top 4 and a victory in this match can send them to the fourth spot on the standings.

Hence, the fans will observe this match very closely. Here are a few fantasy tips for the game between CUW and SYL.

Squads to choose from

Cumilla Warriors

Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Yasir Ali , Sabbir Rahman, Kusal Perera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanzamul Islam, Abu Hider, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Dawid Malan, Dasun Shanaka, Fardeen Hasan Ony, Upul Tharanga.

Sylhet Thunder

Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Ruyel Miah, Jeevan Mendis.

Playing XI updates

Cumilla Warriors

The Warriors had won their last match in the Super Over hence, skipper Upul Tharanga may not alter his match squad. Tharanga had played a fine knock in the last game versus Sylhet hence, he will look to continue his fine form in the tourney. Mujeeb ur Rahman had won the Man of the Match award for his 4-wicket haul in the match while the cricket universe will also have their eyes on wicket-keeper batsman, Mahidul Islam Ankon.

Possible XI: Tharanga, Sarkar, Sabbir, van Zyl, Ankon, Ali, Wiese, Sunzamul, Mujeeb, Hider and Al-Amin.

Sylhet Thunder

With nothing to lose in this contest, captain Andre Fletcher and the team management would look to give one more opportunity to the players to prove themselves in the middle. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Mithun looked in good touch against Rajshahi Royals while Ebadot Hossain has been a big positive for the team this season. Expect Thunder to name the same XI.

Possible XI: Mazid, Fletcher, Charles, Mithun, Rutherford, Milon, Gazi, Islam, Delwar, Ebadat and Naveen.

Match details

Cumilla Warriors vs Sylhet Thunder, Match 35

7th January 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch report

After the Sylhet leg, the action will return to the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium once again. The pitch at Dhaka has assisted the slower bowlers and thus, the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Nazmul Islam would fancy their chances on this wicket.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Mithun is the best option among the wicket-keeper batsmen because he has been one of the few bright spots for Sylhet Thunder this year. Including Andre Fletcher in the team would be a huge risk.

Batsmen: Sherfane Rutherford will be the prime pick from the batsmen's department because he can also contribute points with his bowling skills. Upul Tharanga was the top-scorer for Cumilla in their last match while Johnson Charles can be backed to play a good innings in the final match of the season. Sabbir Rahman will be the wildcard pick.

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar has impressed with his performances in both the sections. Although David Wiese is present in the mix, Sarkar remains to be the safest bet for fantasy cricket.

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman will get a lot of help from the wicket thus, he can prove to be a differential while Ebadat Hossain has regularly scalped the wickets for Sylhet. Al-Amin Hossain and Delwar Hossain can be decent options to complete the team.

Captain: Soumya Sarkar is the leading candidate for the captaincy role followed by Sylhet's Sherfane Rutherford. Both the players can score a lot of points with their all-round brilliance. For the vice-captain's role, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Johnson Charles are the preferable choices.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Sabbir Rahman, Upul Tharanga, Soumya Sarkar, David Wiese, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Delwar Hossain Captain: Sherfane Rutherford, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Mithun, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Stiaan van Zyl, Upul Tharanga, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Hider, Delwar Hossain Captain: Soumya Sarkar, Vice-Captain: Johnson Charles