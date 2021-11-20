DB vs BT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Abu Dhabi T10 match - November 20th, 2021

Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers will lock horns in the fifth match of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Delhi Bulls started their tournament with a six-wicket win over Northern Warriors. Batting first, the Warriors could only post 107/4 in 10 overs. In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Hafeez and Sherfane Rutherford played stellar knocks to take their team over the line in nine overs.

Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers lost their first match to Team Abu Dhabi by 40 runs. Batting first, Abu Dhabi posted 145/4 after whirwind knocks from Paul Stirling and Chris Gayle.

In the chase, only opener Andre Fletcher could get going as the Tigers ended up losing eight wickets for 105 runs in 10 overs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DB vs BT contest.

#3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DB)

Afghanistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been one of the most improved batters of late. He smacked a 10-ball 30 to give his side a flying start in the previous game against the Northern Warriors. He will be hoping to continue in the same vein against Bangla Tigers.

#2 Mohammad Hafeez (DB)

England v Pakistan - 3rd Vitality International Twenty20

One of the most experienced Pakistani all-rounders, Mohammad Hafeez batted at No. 3 in the previous game and struck 31 off just 18 balls.

Hafeez opted out of the Bangladesh series in order to participate in the T10 League, where he will have an important role to play for his side.

#1 Faf du Plessis (BT)

South Africa v England - 3rd T20 International

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bangla Tigers opener Faf du Plessis couldn't live up to expectations with the willow in the previous match. He opened the batting and was dismissed for a two-ball duck. Prior to this tournament, he had an impressive stint in the IPL and will be hoping to recapture some of that form going forward.

Edited by Arvind Sriram

LIVE POLL Q. Faf du Plessis to score 15+ runs? Yes No 1 votes so far