DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2024, Match 1

The opening match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 will see Durdanto Dhaka (DD) take on Comilla Victorians (COV) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Friday, January 19. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Comilla Victorians are the defending champions of the Bangladesh Premier League. They won the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 title after beating the Sylhet Strikers by seven wickets in the final. Durdanto Dhaka, on the other hand, finished sixth with only three wins.

Although Durdanto Dhaka boast a good squad, Comilla Victorians will start as the favorites.

DD vs COV Match Details

The first match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be played on January 19 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DD vs COV, Match 1

Date and Time: 19th January 2024, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, is well-balanced as there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. While pacers enjoy the bounce in the initial overs, the middle and death overs are dominated by batters. The last T20I match played at the venue was between Bangladesh and England, where a total of 300 runs were scored for the loss of eight wickets.

DD vs COV Form Guide

DD - Will be playing their first match

COV - Will be playing their first match

DD vs COV Probable Playing XI

DD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mohammad Naim, Saim Ayu, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Saif Hassan (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Usman Qadir, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Alauddin Babu.

COV Playing XI

No injury updates.

Litton Das (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Rahkeem Cornwall, Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Zaman Khan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

DD vs COV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Das

L Das is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he is expected to perform well. S Samarawickrama is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

J Charles

N Sheikh and J Charles are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. T Hridoy is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Cornwall

M Hossain and R Cornwall are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. K Shah is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

T Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Islam and T Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. M Rahman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DD vs COV match captain and vice-captain choices

R Cornwall

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make R Cornwall the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch.

T Ahmed

T Ahmed is just another bowler in recent times. He is getting wickets both in death and powerplay overs. He loves performing against Comilla Victorians and can perform well in today's nail-biting match.

5 Must-Picks for DD vs COV, Match 1

T Ahmed

L Das

R Cornwall

M Hossain

J Charles

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: L Das

Batters: N Sheikh, J Charles, T Hridoy

All-rounders: K Shah, M Hossain, R Cornwall

Bowlers: S Islam, T Ahmed, M Rahman, U Qadir

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: L Das, S Samarawickrama

Batters: N Sheikh, J Charles

All-rounders: K Shah, M Hossain, R Cornwall, C De Silva

Bowlers: S Islam, T Ahmed, M Rahman