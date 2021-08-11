DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL Eliminator

Dindigul Dragons will take on Lyca Kovai Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Dindigul Dragons will look to seal a place in Qualifier 2 with the likes of Hari Nishanth and R Suthesh itching to make amends. However, they face a strong Lyca Kovai Kings side that boasts Shahrukh Khan, who has been the star of the show in recent weeks.

DD vs LKK Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

S Lokeshwar (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi, Rajhamany Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh and L Vignesh

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Atheeq ur Rehman, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Selva Kumaran, R Divakar and V Yudheeswaran

Match Details

DD vs LKK, TNPL 2021, Eliminator

Date and Time: August 11, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous TNPL game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side, but the batters should feel at home once they get themselves in. The pacers should get the ball to move around early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s DD vs LKK Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mani Bharathi: K Mani Bharathi has provided explosiveness in the Dragons' batting unit in TNPL 2021. With the ball coming onto the bat fairly well, Mani Bharathi is a handy option to have in your side.

Batsman

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan has been in sensational form off late, with his fifty against the Nellai Royal Kings earning his side a place in the playoffs. His form is too good to ignore, making him a must-have in your DD vs LKK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Abhishek Tanwar: Abhishek Tanwar has shown glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball without making a huge impact. However, he provides value in all three departments and is one to keep an eye out for in today's TNPL game.

Bowlers

R Suthesh: Rangaraj Suthesh is one of the highest wicket-takers in the TNPL so far. He has been brilliant in both the powerplay and death overs, a skill which is quite valuable in this format.

Top 3 best players to pick in DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction team

Ganga Sridhar Raju (LKK): 472 points

Sai Sudharsan (LKK): 470 points

R Vivek (DD): 397 points

Important stats for DD vs LKK TNPL 2021 Dream11 prediction team

Shahrukh Khan: 182 runs in 7 TNPL 2021 matches; SR: 189.58

Hari Nishanth: 253 runs in 7 TNPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 36.14

R Suthesh: 11 wickets in 7 TNPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.82

DD vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2021)

DD vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Mani Bharathi, G Sridhar Raju, S Sudharsan, C Hari Nishanth, S Khan, R Srinivasan, A Tanwar, R Suthesh, M Silambarasan, V Yudheeswaran and R Divakar

Captain: G Sridhar Raju. Vice-captain: C Hari Nishanth

DD vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Suresh Kumar, G Sridhar Raju, S Sudharsan, C Hari Nishanth, S Khan, R Srinivasan, R Vivek, R Suthesh, M Silambarasan, V Yudheeswaran and R Divakar

Captain: S Sudharsan. Vice-captain: C Hari Nishanth

Edited by Samya Majumdar