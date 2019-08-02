DD vs RTW Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates and Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's TNPL match- 3rd August 2019

Karthik Raj
02 Aug 2019, 20:30 IST

Fantasy Cricket Tips

If ever there could be a big mismatch, it couldn't be any battle other than the one between Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors when they lock horns in the TNPL at Dindigul on Saturday, 3rd August.

At least, that is how the points table is reflecting at this moment. Dindigul lie at the top after winning all their matches while Trichy have lost all their matches and are rooted at the bottom.

For Dindigul, the likes of R Ashwin and N Jagadeesan have stood up on a consistent basis and on the opposite end of the spectrum, the lack of proven performers has come as a handicap for Trichy. The irregular availability of star batsman Murali Vijay has also not helped their cause.

In the last match, Dindigul defeated Karaikudi Kaalai by a massive 10-wicket margin as N Jagadeesan and Hari Nishaanth played two stunning knocks to make things easy for their team.

On the other hand, Ruby Trichy Warriors fell on the wrong side of a super over for the second time in this tournament against Madurai Panthers in their last match.

Squads to choose from

Dindigul Dragons: C Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), NS Chaturved, R Vivek, Sumant Jain, Mohan Abhinav, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Varun M Totadri, Adithya Arun, H Trilok Nag.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Murali Vijay, Aditya Barooah, Aravind S, Maruthi Raghav, Ganapati Chandrasekar, Mani Bharathy (WK), P Saravana Kumar, R Sai Kishore (captain), L Vignesh, K Vignesh, M Poiyamozhi, Sanjay MS, DT Chandrasekar, Adithya Ganesh, K Mukunth.

Playing XI Updates

Considering the kind of rhythm Dindigul are in right now, they wouldn't want to disturb that through changes to the line-up.

Dindigul Dragons: N Jagadeesan (WK), C Hari Nishaanth, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), NS Chaturved, R Vivek, Sumant Jain, M Mohammed, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, Jagannathan Kaushik, Trilok Nag.

S Aravind might be replaced by Aditya Barooah. That is the most likely change for the Ruby Trichy Warriors.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: K Mukunth, Murali Vijay, S Aravind/ Aditya Barooah, Mani Bharathi (WK), C Ganapathy, MS Sanjay, Adithya Ganesh, Saravana Kumar, L Vignesh, Sai Kishore (C), M Poiyamozhi.

Match Details

Dindigul Dragons Vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, Tamil Nadu Premier League, 20th match

3rd August 2019, 3.15 PM

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Pitch report

The pitches for the afternoon matches at this ground have been really batting-friendly in the two matches so far. With some quality batsmen on both sides, the template might not be different on Saturday too.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan is the pick from the wicket-keeper's section. Given his quality with the bat and gloves, one doesn't need to hesitate before picking him.

Batsmen: If Murali Vijay is available he will be a straightforward pick. In the two matches Vijay has played in the tournament, his scores have been 81 and 78*. Apart from him, all-rounder Saravana Kumar and Dindigul's opening batsman Hari Nishaanth will be good choices.

All-rounders: R Ashwin will not only be the first name in the all-rounder's section but also the Dream 11 team. His teammate R Rohit and Trichy's L Vignesh have also put in consistent performances so far.

Bowlers: Although young M Silambarasan hasn't been able to replicate his form from the first two matches, he is a key pick in the side. Expect Silambarasan to scalp a few wickets especially if his team posts a daunting total on the board. The duo of J Kaushik and M Mohammed will cap off a strong Dindigul trio while Poiyamozhi will be the lone representative from Trichy.

Captain: Dindigul are in red-hot form and that will make it impossible to not have N Jagadeesan and R Ashwin as your captaincy choices. Jagadeesan will be the captain while Ashwin can turn out to be a good vice-captain. Other reliable choices for captaincy roles can be M Vijay or Hari Nishaanth

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan (C), M Vijay, P Saravana Kumar, C Hari Nishaanth, R Ashwin (VC), L Vignesh, R Rohit, M Silambarasan, M Mohammed, J Kaushik, M Poiyamozhi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, M Vijay (VC), P Saravana Kumar, R Vivek, C Hari Nishaanth, R Ashwin (C), L Vignesh, R Rohit, M Silambarasan, J Kaushik, Sai Kishore.