DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 2

The second match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Dindigul Dragons (DD) take on the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Friday, June 24.

After a sensational start to the all-new TNPL season, featuring a Super Over, the focus shifts to last year's runners-up Ruby Trichy Warriors, who will be eager to go a step further this time around. They have a good roster filled with youth and experience and will fancy their chances of a win today. However, they face a similarly strong Dindigul Dragons side who boast the likes of Hari Nishanth and Gurjapneet Singh in their ranks. With both teams eyeing a winning start to their campaigns, a cracking game beckons in Tirunelveli.

DD vs RTW Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

Vimal Khumar, Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan, R Vivek, RK Mokit Hariharan, S Swaminathan, L Vignesh, M Silambarasan, Gurjapneet Singh and Rangaraj Suthesh.

RTW XI

Santosh Shiv, Murali Vijay, Amit Sathvik, Nidish Rajagopal, Antony Dhas, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Muhammad Adnan Khan, Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, M Poiyamozhi and Rahil Shah (c).

Match Details

DD vs RTW, TNPL 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 24th June 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Indian Cements Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch in Tirunelveli is a good one to bat on. The pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. Both teams will prefer to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to play a part in the second innings.

Today’s DD vs RTW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Amit Sathvik: Amit Sathvik was one of the breakout stars in the previous edition of the TNPL, impressing with his explosiveness at the top of the RTW order. He is a confident batter who loves to go on the attack from ball one, holding him in good stead. With some experience behind him as well, he should be a good addition to your DD vs RTW Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Hari Nishanth: Hari Nishanth was the top run-getter in the previous edition, scoring over 350 runs and leading the Dindigul Dragons to a play-off spot. The star batter is a household name when it comes to the TNPL, given his ability to score big runs. With Nishanth also doing well in the domestic competitions leading up to the TNPL, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

R Vivek: R Vivek is another household name in the TNPL, having played a few seasons. While Vivek's bowling exploits are bound to come in handy, Vivek's ability to score quick runs in the middle order should serve the Dragons well. With Vivek bound to make an impact today, he is a fine addition to your DD vs RTW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

M Mathivannan: Mathivannan was one of the best bowlers in the previous game, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 17.80. He was miserly with his bowling, conceding at less than six runs per over. With Mathivannan set to lead the spin-attack for the Warriors this season, he is another one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in DD vs RTW Dream11 prediction team

Hari Nishanth (DD)

Amit Sathvik (RTW)

Gurjapneet Singh (RTW)

Important stats for DD vs RTW Dream11 prediction team

Hari Nishanth - 368 runs in 9 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 40.89

Rangaraj Suthesh - 12 wickets in 9 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 17.33

Adithya Ganesh - 249 runs in 9 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 62.25

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

DD vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ganesh, A Sathvik, R Srinivasan, H Nishanth, N Rajagopal, A Dhas, R Vivek, M Silambarasan, P Sarvana Kumar, M Mathivannan and G Singh.

Captain: H Nishanth. Vice-captain: A Ganesh.

DD vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ganesh, K Mani Bharathi, R Srinivasan, H Nishanth, N Rajagopal, A Dhas, R Shah, M Silambarasan, P Sarvana Kumar, M Poiyamozhi and G Singh.

Captain: H Nishanth. Vice-captain: P Sarvana Kumar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far