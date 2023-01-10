DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League, Match 8

Dhaka Dominators will be up against the Sylhet Strikers in the eighth match of the Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Tuesday, January 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DD vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Dhaka Dominators won their opening match against Khulna Tigers by six wickets and are third in the points table.
Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, have won as many as three matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last match against the Comilla Victorians by five wickets.
DD vs SYL Match Details
The eighth match of the Bangladesh Premier League will be played on January 10 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka in Bangladesh. The match is set to start at 6:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
DD vs SYL, Bangladesh Premier League, Match 8
Date and Time: 10 January, 2022, 6:00 pm IST
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.
DD vs SYL Pitch Report
The track at the Shere Bangla National Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last four out of five matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.
Last 5 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 4
Average first innings score: 170
Average second innings score: 180
DD vs SYL Form Guide (Last match)
Dhaka Dominators: W
Sylhet Strikers W
DD vs SYL probable playing 11s for today’s match
DD Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
DD Probable Playing 11
Ahmed Shehzad, EMDY Munaweera, Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Ariful Haque, Nasir Hossain (C), M Mithun, Al-Amin Hossain, Muktar Ali, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.
SYL Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
SYL Probable Playing 11
Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, T Perera, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, M Mortaza (C), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raza, IM Wasim.
DD vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Mushfiqur Rahim (3 matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 129.55)
Mushfiqur is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 129.55 in three matches.
Top Batter pick
Towhid Hridoy (3 matches, 111 runs, Strike Rate: 156.34)
Towhid is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 111 runs at a strike rate of 156.34 in three matches.
Top All-rounder pick
Soumya Sarkar (1 match, 16 runs, Strike Rate: 123.08)
Soumya scored 16 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 123.08. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.
Top Bowler pick
Mashrafe Mortaza (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.17)
Mortaza has looked promising with the ball and has fetched five wickets at an economy rate of 8.17 so far. He will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps here.
DD vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices
Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 129.55 in three matches. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.
Soumya Sarkar
Soumya can prove to be the difference between the two teams on Tuesday. He scored 16 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 123.08.
5 must-pick players stats for DD vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Towhid Hridoy 111 runs in 3 matches
Mashrafe Mortaza 5 wickets in 3 matches
Najmul Hossain Shanto 110 runs in 3 matches
Mohammad Amir 4 wickets in 3 matches
Mushfiqur Rahim 57 runs in 3 matches
DD vs SYL match expert tips
Towhid Hridoy could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.
DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League
DD vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
Batters: Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ahmed Shehzad
All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mashrafe Mortaza
DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League
DD vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim
Batters: Zakir Hasan, Usman Ghani, Najmul Hossain Shanto
All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Al-Amin Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mohammad Amir, Taskin Ahmed.
