DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League, Match 8

Dhaka Dominators will be up against the Sylhet Strikers in the eighth match of the Bangladesh Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Tuesday, January 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DD vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Dhaka Dominators won their opening match against Khulna Tigers by six wickets and are third in the points table.

Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, have won as many as three matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last match against the Comilla Victorians by five wickets.

DD vs SYL Match Details

The eighth match of the Bangladesh Premier League will be played on January 10 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka in Bangladesh. The match is set to start at 6:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DD vs SYL, Bangladesh Premier League, Match 8

Date and Time: 10 January, 2022, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

DD vs SYL Pitch Report

The track at the Shere Bangla National Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last four out of five matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 170

Average second innings score: 180

DD vs SYL Form Guide (Last match)

Dhaka Dominators: W

Sylhet Strikers W

DD vs SYL probable playing 11s for today’s match

DD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

DD Probable Playing 11

Ahmed Shehzad, EMDY Munaweera, Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Ariful Haque, Nasir Hossain (C), M Mithun, Al-Amin Hossain, Muktar Ali, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

SYL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SYL Probable Playing 11

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, T Perera, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Haris, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, M Mortaza (C), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raza, IM Wasim.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mushfiqur Rahim (3 matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 129.55)

Mushfiqur is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 129.55 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Towhid Hridoy (3 matches, 111 runs, Strike Rate: 156.34)

Towhid is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. He has scored 111 runs at a strike rate of 156.34 in three matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Soumya Sarkar (1 match, 16 runs, Strike Rate: 123.08)

Soumya scored 16 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 123.08. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Mashrafe Mortaza (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.17)

Mortaza has looked promising with the ball and has fetched five wickets at an economy rate of 8.17 so far. He will be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps here.

DD vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 129.55 in three matches. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Soumya Sarkar

Soumya can prove to be the difference between the two teams on Tuesday. He scored 16 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 123.08.

5 must-pick players stats for DD vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Towhid Hridoy 111 runs in 3 matches

Mashrafe Mortaza 5 wickets in 3 matches

Najmul Hossain Shanto 110 runs in 3 matches

Mohammad Amir 4 wickets in 3 matches

Mushfiqur Rahim 57 runs in 3 matches

DD vs SYL match expert tips

Towhid Hridoy could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

DD vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ahmed Shehzad

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mashrafe Mortaza

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

DD vs SYL Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

DD vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Zakir Hasan, Usman Ghani, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Al-Amin Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mohammad Amir, Taskin Ahmed.

