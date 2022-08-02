DER vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B match

Derbyshire will take on Glamorgan in a Group B Match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 on Tuesday, August 2. The match will be played at the Incora County Ground in Derby.

Derbyshire didn’t have a great run last season as they managed to win just one game and finished at the bottom of the table. They will hope to make a strong comeback and start the new season on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan are the defending champions and will look to start their title defense on a high.

DER vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

Derbyshire

Harry Came, Luis Reece, Thomas Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Billy Godleman (C), Mitch Wagstaff, Anuj Dal, Matt McKiernan, Nils Priestley, Ben Aitchison, Sam Conners,

Glamorgan

Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Joe Cooke, Chris Cooke (wk), Daniel Douthwaite, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, Timm van der Gugten.

Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, Group B.

Date and Time: Tuesday, 2nd August at 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Incora County Ground, Derby.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Incora County Ground in Derby is a balanced one. We expect the pitch to offer assistance to both batters as well as bowlers. The pacers will be effective early on while the batters will come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Consequently, the team that wins the toss is likely to opt to bat first.

Today’s DER vs GLA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Brooke Guest: Guest had a decent outing in the County Championship and will try to emulate those displays in the One-Day tournament too.

Batters

Billy Godleman: Godleman has a great responsibility on his shoulders to lead the side. He is expected to put up a strong performance in this game.

Colin Ingram: Ingram is one of the most experienced batters in the squad. He has the potential to play a game-changing innings and help his side seal the win.

All-rounders

Daniel Douthwaite: Douthwaite has shown the ability to contribute in both departments of the game. He is a top captaincy choice for this game.

Matt McKiernan: McKiernan is another viable pick for this game as he could prove to be a crucial asset for his side.

Bowlers

Sam Conners: Conners is a consistent bowler who sticks to his line and length. He is a must-pick for today’s game.

Timm van der Gugten: Van der Gugten has the skills to pick wickets at regular intervals and can prove to be a match-winner in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in DER vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

This is the first game for both teams.

Important stats for DER vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

DER vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today

DER vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Billy Godleman, Colin Ingram, Daniel Douthwaite, Matt McKiernan, Sam Conners, Timm van der Gugten, Chris Cooke, Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Ben Aitchison.

Captain: Daniel Douthwaite | Vice-Captain: Billy Godleman.

Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Billy Godleman, Colin Ingram, Daniel Douthwaite, Matt McKiernan, Sam Conners, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Northeast, Anuj Dal, Joe Cooke, James Weighell.

Captain: Colin Ingram | Vice-Captain: Brooke Guest.

