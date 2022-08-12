DER vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B

Derbyshire (DER) will take on Hampshire (HAM) in the Group B match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Friday (August 12) at the County Ground in Derby, England.

Hampshire are one of the strongest teams in Group B in this year's English One Day Cup. They are undefeated in their last three games. Derbyshire, on the other hand, have won only one of their last three games and are currently placed sixth in the points table.

Derbyshire will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Hampshire are a relatively better team. Hampshire are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DER vs HAM Probable Playing XI

DER Playing XI

Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (c), George Scrimshaw, Tom Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Anuj Dal, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Ben Aitchison, Samuel Conners, Wayne Madsen.

HAM Playing XI

Nick Gubbins (c), Aneurin Donald, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Toby Albert, Scott Currie, Jack Campbell, John Turner.

Match Details

DER vs HAM, English One Day Cup 2022, Group B

Date and Time: August 12, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby, England

Pitch Report

The wicket at Derby's County Ground will help the bowlers throughout the game. It will be difficult for hitters to score runs as the pitch is made for bowlers. Over the last five games, the average first-inning score has been about 150. In this game, the team that bowls first has a better chance of winning.

DER vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Guest, who has played exceptionally well in the last two matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches. He smashed 88 runs in the match against Essex.

Batters

T Prest and S Masood are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. L Reece is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous three games.

All-rounders

M McKiernan and K Barker are the best all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also finish with their quota of overs. F Organ is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Aitchison and S Currie. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Campbell is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in DER vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

M McKiernan (DER)

S Currie (HAM)

T Prest (HAM)

DER vs HAM: Important stats for Dream11 team

B Guest - 108 runs

K Barker - 38 runs and two wickets

S Currie - 55 runs and seven wickets

DER vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (English One Day Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: B Guest, T Prest, S Masood, N Gubbins, L Reece, F Organ, M McKiernan, K Barker, S Currie, B Aitchison, J Campbell

Captain: S Currie Vice Captain: T Prest

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: B Guest, T Prest, S Masood, N Gubbins, A Thomson, F Organ, M McKiernan, K Barker, S Currie, B Aitchison, J Campbell

Captain: S Currie Vice Captain: F Organ

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das