DER vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for T20 Blast Match

The Derbyshire Falcons will lock horns with the Lancashire Lightning in the North Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Derby on Friday.

Derbyshire are fourth in the North Group standings, having won seven out of their 12 games. They were defeated by Notts Outlaws by 94 runs in their last match.

Lancashire Lightning, on the other hand, have won seven out of their 11 games and are sitting atop the North Group table. Their last match against Durham Cricket was abandoned due to rain.

DER vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

DER XI

Shan Masood (C), Luis Reece, Hayden Kerr, Matt McKiernan, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest (WK), Alex Hughes, Mark Watt, Sam Conners, George Scrimshaw.

LAN XI

Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft (C), Rob Jones, Tim David, George Bell (WK), Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson.

DER vs LAN, T20 Blast, North Group Match

Date and Time: June 24, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby.

Pitch Report

The surface at the County Ground is a balanced one. The match will be evenly poised for both batters and bowlers. However, the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second innings move on. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at this venue being 162 runs.

Today’s DER vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Brooke Guest: Guest is a reliable middle-order batter who can provide you some crucial points from behind the stumps. He has scored 186 runs at a strike rate of 139.84 in 12 matches.

Batters

Shan Masood: Masood is a quality batter who knows how to anchor the innings and accumulate runs. He has scored 441 runs at a strike rate of 140.89 in 12 matches.

Tim David: David will look to bat aggressively from the start and smash the ball out of the park. He has scored 322 runs at a strike rate of 182.95 in 11 matches, while also picking up three wickets.

All-rounders

Leus du Plooy: Plooy is a quality all-rounder who has scored 336 runs at a strike rate of 152.03 in 12 matches.

Luis Reece: Reece is a batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 220 runs at a strike rate of 134.14 in 12 matches.

Bowlers

Hayden Kerr: Kerr can provide you some valuable fantasy points with his sharp bowling skills. He has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.49 in 12 matches, while also scoring 112 runs.

Richard Gleeson: Gleeson is the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire with 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.69 in 12 matches. He will look to add more wickets to his tally on Friday.

Top 5 best players to pick in DER vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Tim David (LAN) - 677 points

Shan Masood (DER) - 666 points

Wayne Madsen (DER) - 642 points

Richard Gleeson (LAN) - 606 points

Leus du Plooy (DER) - 531 points

Important Stats for DER vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Tim David: 322 runs and three wickets in 11 matches; SR - 182.95 and ER - 9.64

Shan Masood: 441 runs in 12 matches; SR- 140.89

Wayne Madsen: 315 runs and three wickets in 12 matches; SR - 152.17 and ER - 9.16

Richard Gleeson: 17 wickets in 12 matches; ER - 7.69

Leus du Plooy: 336 runs in 12 matches; SR - 152.03

DER vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today

DER vs LAN Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Tim David, Luke Wells, Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Luke Wood, Mark Watt, Richard Gleeson, Hayden Kerr.

Captain: Tim David. Vice-captain: Wayne Madsen.

DER vs LAN Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Shan Masood, Steven Croft, Wayne Madsen, Tim David, Luis Reece, Matt McKiernan, Richard Gleeson, George Scrimshaw, Tom Hartley, Hayden Kerr.

Captain: Tim David. Vice-captain: Shan Masood.

