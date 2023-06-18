DER vs YOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 18, 2023

Derbyshire will take on Yorkshire in the upcoming match of the T20 Blast 2023 at Queen's Park, Chesterfield. Both teams are pitted in the North Group of the competition.
Yorkshire are placed second in the points table with 12 points from nine matches. They have registered six wins and three losses and have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.290.
Derbyshire, on the other hand, have seven points from as many games as their opponent. With three wins so far, they are placed seventh in the points table with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.363.
Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's DER vs YOR Dream11 match:
DER vs YOR Squads for today's match
Derbyshire
Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Leus Du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Harry Came, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest, Tom Wood, Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison.
Yorkshire
Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood, Jonny Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, George Hill, Dom Leech, Will Luxton, Ben Mike, Dom Bess, James Wharton, Jafer Chohan, Matthew Revis, David Wiese
#3 Zaman Khan (DER) - 8.5 Credits
Derbyshire pacer Zaman Khan has picked up 15 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 8.65.
Derbyshire's Nathan Sowther and Zak Chappell have picked up more wickets than Zaman Khan in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. However, Zaman has also picked up enough wickets and has been economical too.
#2 Wayne Madsen (DER) - 9 Credits
Derbyshire batter Wayne Madsen is the second-highest run-getter in the T20 Blast 2023. He has scored 451 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 149.34. With four half-centuries and a century to his name, Wayne Madsen is a must-pick for your DER vs YOR Dream11 team.
Madsen averages 64.43 and is among the most consistent players in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. He is expected to play a key role with the bat for his side against Yorkshire.
#1 Dawid Malan (YOR) - 9 Credits
Dawid Malan is currently the highest run-getter in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast 2023. He has scored 488 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 158.44. The English batter has scored a couple of half-centuries and has a highest score of 95 this season.
He averages 69.71 and is the most suitable candidate to lead your DER vs YOR Dream11 side.
