DER vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Match 62

Derbyshire (DER) will take on Yorkshire (YOR) in the 62nd match of the Royal London One Day Cup at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield on Sunday, August 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DER vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, fantasy tips and the pitch report for the 62nd match.

Derbyshire have had an extremely difficult campaign so far and have been unable to leave their mark so far on proceedings. With just two wins in six matches, they are placed at the bottom of the table in Group B. They have just three points as their recent match against Kent got abandoned.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire are sixth in the standings with six points. They have won and lost three of their six games so far in the competition. Yorkshire are level on points with Glamorgan but occupy a lower spot in the table courtesy of their lower NRR. They lost their most recent encounter against Kent by three wickets.

DER vs YOR Match Details, Match 62

The 62nd match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 21 at the Queen’s Park in Chesterfield. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DER vs YOR, Royal London One Day Cup, Match 62

Date and Time: August 21, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Queen’s Park, Chesterfield

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DER vs YOR Pitch Report

The track at the Queen’s Park is expected to help the pace bowlers initially as it might be two paced. Both sides will probably look to bat first and set up a total after winning the toss. This will be the first match to be played at the Queen’s Park in Chesterfield this season.

Last 5 matches (this season)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

DER vs YOR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Derbyshire: NA-W-L-L-W

Yorkshire: L-L-W-W-L

DER vs YOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Derbyshire Injury/Team News

Captain Billy Godleman returns to the side after a minor COVID-19 precaution, while Mitch Wagstaff and Mark Watt are also available for selection.

Derbyshire Probable Playing 11

Luis Reece, Harry Came, Shan Masood, Billy Godleman (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Anuj Dal, Alex Hughes, Archie Harrison, Mattie McKiernan, Ben Aitchison, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners.

Yorkshire Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Yorkshire Probable Playing 11

Will Fraine, Harry Duke, Finlay Bean, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall (wk/c), Matthew Waite, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Tom Loten, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt.

DER vs YOR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Harry Duke (6 matches, 314 runs, Average: 52.33)

Harry Duke could be an excellent wicketkeeper pick for your DER vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy. He is the top-scorer for Yorkshire and has scored 314 runs in six matches at an average of 52.33. He has scored a century as well as two fifties.

Top Batter pick

Will Fraine (6 matches, 311 runs, Average: 51.83)

Will Fraine is just behind Harry Duke on the run-scorers list and has collected 311 runs in six games at an average of 51.83. Fraine, however, has a much better strike rate of 108.74.

Top All-rounder pick

Matt McKiernan (5 matches, 165 runs and 2 wickets)

Matt McKiernan has fared decently so far in the competition. He has scored 165 runs for his side and has also taken two wickets but needs to be more consistent with the ball.

Top Bowler pick

Matthew Waite (5 matches, 11 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.80)

Matthew Waite has been outstanding with the ball and has led the bowling unit for Yorkshire. He has scalped 11 wickets in just five matches at an average of 17.09 and at an economy rate of 4.80.

DER vs YOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Will Fraine

Will Fraine has been the standout player with the bat for his team. He has scored 311 runs at a stunning average of over 50 and his strike rate of over 100 also makes him a wonderful asset in crucial situations. Fraine could prove to be a suitable captaincy pick for your DER vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Matthew Waite

Matthew Waite is the highest wicket-taker for Yorkshire and has been quite consistent. He has scalped all of his 11 wickets over the last four matches, which just goes to show his impressionable form.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DER vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Matthew Waite 11 wickets 471 points Harry Duke 314 runs 442 points Will Fraine 311 runs 441 points Luis Reece 221 runs and 5 wickets 426 points Matt McKiernan 165 runs and 2 wickets 317 points

DER vs YOR match expert tips

Luis Reece has been in outrageous form heading into this game as he scored 136 runs and also picked up two wickets in the previous match against Worcestershire. He could end up being a smart captaincy choice for your DER vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy in some cases.

DER vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 62, Head to Head League

DER vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Harry Duke, Brooke Guest

Batters: Will Fraine, Luis Reece, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Matt McKiernan, Anuj Dal, Matthew Revis

Bowlers: Matthew Waite, Dom Bess, Ben Aitchison

DER vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 62, Grand League

DER vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Harry Duke, Brooke Guest

Batters: Will Fraine, Luis Reece, George Hill

All-rounders: Matt McKiernan, Anuj Dal, Matthew Revis

Bowlers: Matthew Waite, Dom Bess, Ben Aitchison

