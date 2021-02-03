DOL vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Momentum One Day Cup Match – Feb 04, 2021

The final of the Momentum One Day Cup 2021 will be played between Dolphins and Highveld Lions at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

Highveld Lions finished the league stage as Group B table-toppers, with wins in three of their four matches. Their semi-final against Knights got abandoned due to rain, and they entered the finals owing to their better position in the points table.

Dolphins, on the other hand, ended the league stage at the top of Group A. The defending champions got to play only two games in the group stage, as the rest of their league games were affected due to rain.

Dolphins defeated Cape Cobras by three wickets in the first semi-final to enter the summit clash.

An edge of the seat thriller will be on the cards when the Dolphins take on Highveld Lions in the championship game on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Dolphins

Mangaliso Mosehle (WK), Eathan Bosch, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Andile Mogakane, Andile Phehlukwayo, Michael Erlank, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Daryn Dupavillon, Lifa Ntanzi, Keith Dudgeon and Andile Simelane.

Highveld Lions

Ryan Rickelton (WK), Wesley Marshall, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Nicky van den Bergh (WK), Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso (C), Eldred Hawken, Mitchell Van Buuren, Kagiso Rapulana, Tladi Bokako, Nono Pongolo and Johannes Diseko.

Predicted Playing-11s

Dolphins

Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, Mangaliso Mosehle (WK), Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Kerwin Mungroo, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman.

Highveld Lions

Bryce Parsons, Kagiso Rapulana, Dominic Hendricks (C), Nicky van den Bergh (WK), Delano Potgieter, Nono Pongolo, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Wesley Marshall, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto.

Match Details

Match: Dolphins vs Highveld Lions, Final

Date: February 4, 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Senwes Park is a balanced one with an average first innings score of 254 runs. The overcast conditions will aid the bowlers with the new ball. Hence, batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

The team winning the toss will be looking to field first to take advantage of the overcast conditions, and also due to the possible DLS factor.

DOL vs HL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Nicky van den Bergh, Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, Dominic Hendricks, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Delano Potgieter, Prenelan Subrayen, Eldred Hawken, Sisanda Magala.Captain: Robbie Frylink. Vice-Captain: Ruan de Swardt.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, Ruan de Swardt, Wesley Marshall, Dominic Hendricks, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Bryce Parsons, Delano Potgieter, Prenelan Subrayen, Eldred Hawken, Sisanda Magala.

Captain: Senuran Muthusamy. Vice-Captain: Grant Roelofsen.