DOL vs HL (FINAL) Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match – Feb 28, 2021

The Dolphins will lock horns with the Highveld Lions in the final of the CSA T20 Challenge at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday.

The Highveld Lions, winners of the last edition of the CSA T20 Challenge, are just one win away from defending their crown. The team has put up some good performances, with Sisanda Magala currently atop the wicket-takers list with 11 scalps in five games.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, are undefeated in the tournament having won five in five, which also saw them get a direct qualification for the final. With this being the finale, neither team will go down easy, promising an exciting match here on Sunday.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Dolphins

Grant Roelofsen (WK), Eathan Bosch, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon, Ruan de Swardt, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Senuran Muthusamy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Mangaliso Mosehle (WK), Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj (C), Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo and Ottniel Baartman

Highveld Lions

Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Phangiso and Ruan Haanbroek

Predicted Playing XIs

Dolphins

Mangaliso Mosehle, Sarel Erwee, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Ruan de Swardt, Kerwin Mungroo, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman

Highveld Lions

Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks.

Match Details

Match: Dolphins vs Highveld Lions, Finals

Date: 28th February 2021, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

Pitch Report

Despite some help on offer for the pacers, a high-scoring final awaits us at the Kingsmead Stadium. The pacers could have some swing early on but the pitch is likely to get slower as the game progresses. Both teams will want to bat first on winning the toss.

DOL vs HL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DOL vs HL Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mangaliso Mosehle, Reeza Hendricks,Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala, Temba Bavuma, Ottneil Baartman, Robbie Frylinck, Wiaan Mulder

Captain: Robbie Frylinck Vice-captain: Reeza Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mangaliso Mosehle, Sarel Erwee,Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, Ruan de Swardt, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Kerwin Mungroo

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada