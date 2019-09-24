Let’s double your deposit by 100%

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 101 // 24 Sep 2019, 15:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Play Fantasy Cricket on BalleBaazi

If you are a fantasy cricket player and have been looking for a platform that allows you to spend as less as ₹ 1 and ₹ 2 and get to win up to ₹ 15,000, do not worry as the new and India’s fastest growing fantasy cricket platform, BalleBaazi.com, allows you to spend less and play more. The best part of this fantasy gaming platform, backed by the iconic left-handed batsman, Yuvraj Singh, is that you can start earning as soon as you deposit money in the app from the very beginning.

There are a number of leagues for a player to participate in and the most expensive league costs a nominal ₹ 49 and gives the player a chance to win up to ₹ 15 lakh. However, it can be tiresome to add money every now and then to participate in a game. BalleBaazi.com gives the player an opportunity to double the deposits quickly by implementing various deposit codes.

When a player joins for the first time, he can use the code START100 after which he gets 100% extra bonus money on his first deposit. The player can deposit a sum anywhere between ₹ 100 to ₹ 5000 and double his wallet to play uninterruptedly.

There are a number of codes which a player can use to increase his wallet amount to almost double and play all the leagues he wishes to and win huge rewards. Some of the active codes are mentioned below:

FOOTBALL – The user can deposit ₹ 100 and get additional ₹ 100 in his BalleBaazi account. This code can be applied anytime but implemented only once per user.

CPL2500 – The benefit of this code is that the player can get ₹ 2500 extra on depositing ₹ 5000. This offer is also applicable only once per user.

CPL5000 – When the user applies this code, he gets ₹ 5000 additional amount in his wallet on depositing ₹ 10000. This code also can be implemented only once per user.

CPL20 – When a player uses this code while depositing money from ₹ 1 to ₹ 25,000, he gets an additional amount of 20% on his deposits. The best part about this code is that it can be implemented multiple times by a user.

IN200 – The user gets ₹ 200 extra when he uses this code to deposit ₹ 200. This code is also applicable only once for a user.

Advertisement

IN400 – When the user deposits ₹ 400 and uses this code, he gets ₹ 400 extra on his deposits. This code also can be implemented only once.

IN600 – IN600 code allows you to add ₹ 600 in your BalleBaazi account and get ₹ 600 additional in your account. However, this code is also valid only once for a user.

Apart from such lucrative options, the user also gets the opportunity to get free money in his account by referring the app to a friend. When a player refers his code to a friend and he signs up using the referral code, the player gets ₹ 100 in his account. So, more the referrals, more is the amount a player can earn for free.

Now that you know how to double your deposits by 100%, do not worry about the amount in your account and play the fantasy cricket league at BalleBaazi.com to win a big amount every time you participate.