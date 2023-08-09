Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 13, OVI vs MAN

The Oval Invincibles (OVI) square off against the Manchester Originals (MAN) in the 13th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, at the Oval in London. It'll be the second game of a doubleheader, with the Trent Rockets and the Northern Superchargers meeting at Nottingham.

With the weather forecast predicting clear skies and little chance of rain, there's a genuine possibility we might see both matches of the double-header go on uninterrupted.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

Since I already have three players from this fixture, I'll only make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Wednesday, August 9.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 87.

1) Imad Wasim (ALL) (TRE) - OUT | Tom Curran (ALL) (OVI) - IN

2) Matthew Short (ALL) (NOR) - OUT | Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (OVI) - IN

3) Reece Topley (BOWL) (NOR) - OUT | Richard Gleeson (BOWL) (MAN) - IN

Tom Curran's terrific cameo with the bat salvaged a tie out of nowhere for the Oval Invincibles in their clash against Welsh Fire (WEL).

After picking up two wickets, he took on the WEL bowlers to finish with an unbeaten 18-ball 38, although there was some controversy surrounding a decision by the third umpire in the last ball of the match. He's in excellent form and looks like a must-have heading into this match.

Richard Gleeson took Josh Tongue's place in the Manchester Originals playing XI, picking up two wickets in his first opportunity this season. He looks like a good pick alongside Joshua Little. However, the all-round abilities of Usama Mir makes him a tempting pick too, and I'll have to take a call between them later on.

Lastly, I wish to take a punt on the belligerent Heinrich Klaasen, who was in phenomenal form in the recently concluded Major League Cricket tournament. He hasn't yet fired in The Hundred and will look to do so against MAN.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - OVI vs MAN: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - OVI vs MAN | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 13: Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN), Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI), Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN), Tom Curran (ALL) (OVI), Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (OVI), and Richard Gleeson (BOWL) (MAN).

The ever-consistent Jos Buttler is nearly a lock for one of the captaincy picks, with the Curran brothers' all-round abilities giving them an edge over the other options. Joshua Little has also been really consistent and could be a wildcard pick as a vice-captain.

Other players

Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 16

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs BIR, Match 14

Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 16

Harry Brook (BAT) (NOR) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 15

Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs WEL, Match 14